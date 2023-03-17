Everyone is talking about Juan Rivera and his wife Brenda.

They are planning to renew their wedding vows on TV.

The couple responds to criticism.

Juan Rivera responds to criticism about televising his vow renewal with his wife Brenda. After the brother of the La Diva de la Banda announced that he and his wife would renew their vows in an event on Telemundo, criticism did not wait.

Now the singer and music producer and his wife have decided to respond to this criticism on social media. However, people are still criticizing Juan and his wife in the comments.

After announcing his vow renewal, which will be televised on Telemundo, the singer has begun to receive criticism about the celebration. It turns out he has made a few posts talking about renewing his vows.

On his Instagram account you can find the invitation to the Rivera family event, where Juan and Brenda will renew their vows in front of the cameras. The celebration will take place on Sunday, March 19 in a live broadcast at 10PM/9C on Telemundo.