Juan Rivera responds to criticism about televising his vow renewal with his wife Brenda
Juan Rivera responds to criticism about televising his vow renewal with his wife Brenda. After the brother of the La Diva de la Banda announced that he and his wife would renew their vows in an event on Telemundo, criticism did not wait.
Now the singer and music producer and his wife have decided to respond to this criticism on social media. However, people are still criticizing Juan and his wife in the comments.
After announcing his vow renewal, which will be televised on Telemundo, the singer has begun to receive criticism about the celebration. It turns out he has made a few posts talking about renewing his vows.
On his Instagram account you can find the invitation to the Rivera family event, where Juan and Brenda will renew their vows in front of the cameras. The celebration will take place on Sunday, March 19 in a live broadcast at 10PM/9C on Telemundo.
Juan Rivera is criticized on Instagram
After posting an announcement about renewing his vows with his wife, people have begun to comment. “I really don’t understand!!! Moreover, it is alarming and SAD to see so much ANGER and HATE for the union of two people IN LOVE! What have we come to as human beings?” Rivera wrote in one of his posts.
“It’s not hate or anger, according to you, you left the lcdf… because you wanted to be with your family, what are you still doing in that program… go home to care for your family. A crybaby and all but you’re still a beggar in the program,” was one comment.
Juan Rivera posted a video responding to critics
In addition to the post where he acknowledged the criticism, he has shared a new video. In it he explains that he will do a survey about who will watch the broadcast on Sunday.
Tired of everyone’s opinions, Brenda explained that it is a special moment that she would like to share with the whole world. “If you want to join us, join us to celebrate this day with us,” Rivera’s wife said. She added, “And if you don’t want to join us, there’s no problem.”