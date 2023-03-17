Georgina Rodríguez talks about her baby’s death.

Season two of her Netflix show is coming soon.

She reveals details about her romance with Cristiano Ronaldo. Georgina Rodríguez talks about her baby’s death. On April 18, 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez, announced the tragic death of one of their twin babies. Despite this, they both tried to move on and shower their other new baby with love. Now, the soccer star’s partner speaks for the first time about how difficult it was to lose one of her newborn babies. Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo lost their baby As we well know, the gorgeous model stars in a Netflix reality show called I’m Georgina that offers an emotional and detailed portrait of Georgina Rodríguez’s daily life. She plays the role of mother, influencer, businesswoman and significant other of soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. Georgina shared a short trailer of the new season of her reality show, where she talks for the first time about the difficult process of grieving the death of her baby. In addition, she reveals details about Cristiano Ronaldo and their seven year relationship.

Georgina was on the verge of tears as she remembered her baby The Spanish model and the Portuguese soccer player went through a tragedy that undoubtedly marked their lives last April. They were expecting twins and sadly one of them died shortly after being born. It is an extremely sensitive topic to talk about publicly, however, Georgina Rodríguez decided to open her heart on her reality show and spoke for the first time about the terrible experience.

Georgina Rodríguez talks about her baby’s death for the first time On Instagram, Georgina shared the trailer for the new season of her show, where she talks about her daily life and more personal things like the death of her baby. “There are more than 40 million people who are still there, but no one really knows what I feel… This year I have experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant,” the model begins. In the video there are several clips where she is happily preparing for her babies, later she’s in the delivery room and we hear the babies cry. “Life is hard, life goes on. I have reasons to keep going, to be a strong treasure,” Georgina Rodríguez said.

The businesswoman reveals something surprising regarding her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo Of course, she didn’t hesitate to talk about the soccer star’s unconditional support during the grieving process.” Cris encouraged me a lot to go ahead with my commitments, he told me: ‘Gio, get on with your life, it will do well’. Now my priority is my family, my children, I’m super happy and very grateful… My dears, I have returned. To surprise me today is difficult.” She also spoke about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. “He’s very good to me. Cristiano is the love of my life… I’m still the same without being the same. For me, work is something necessary, I feel like a super mom, a super woman.”

Internet users reacted Georgina’s video As expected, this provoked a reaction from Georgina’s fans as well as from those who have harshly criticized her show. Although there were also internet users who empathized with her terrible loss. “I share your pain, we lost my brother.” “The first seconds fill you with empathy for her bad moment.” “I love it.” “Be you Georgina.” “Who else hates the series?” “Just like you my relative lost a baby after two hours of being born.” “A precious lady, wife and mother.” “What nonsense.”