Juan Rivera and his wife will renew their vows on ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ (PHOTOS)
Juan Rivera will return to 'La Casa de los Famosos' for a very special reason. Juan and his wife Brenda will renew their vows on the show.
Juan Rivera and his wife renewing their vows: It is well known that Juan Rivera is not exactly a man who remains silent in the face of criticism. He has always defended himself and he’s always vigorously defended his wife.
Jenni Rivera’s brother is about to take another step in his marriage to Brenda. After making it clear that she is the love of his life and she was the reason why he left the competition, Juan Rivera announces that he will return to La Casa de los Famosos for a very special reason.
A few weeks ago, the singer and music producer was on the famous Telemundo reality show looking to win the grand prize. However, Lupillo Rivera’s brother decided to leave the competition for a very important reason.
Juan Rivera revealed that he would be leaving the competition to focus on his wife’s well-being because she’s been having health issues. Of course, he was criticized for this decision but he ignored the negativity.
Why Juan is returning to LCDF
It was not expected that the Déjame el Instructivo singer would set foot on La Casa de los Famosos again. However, Juan Rivera has announced that he will be back, not to compete, but to renew his marriage vows with Brenda.
According to TV Notas, Juan Rivera and his wife Brenda have been married for more than 27 years.. On Sunday, March 17, the couple will appear on the Telemundo show to strengthen their bonds of love.
How Juan announced his vow renewal
On De Primera Mano, host Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed some details about the ceremony. He said that the event will take place behind closed doors inside the large mansion with all the celebrities.
In addition, Mexican entertainment journalist, Gustavo Adolfo, revealed that Juan Rivera invited him to the ceremony. “I’m going to be at La Casa de los Famosos, starting this Sunday I’m going to be there as a guest. I’m going as a guest at a wedding,” he revealed.
Who may be attending the vow renewal
“Juan Rivera spoke to me and invited me, last night he spoke to me and said: ‘Hey man, you know what, I’m going to renew my wedding vows on La Casa de los Famosos on Sunday, there’s going to be a party and I want you to come with me,’ and I told him, ‘Okay, I’ll be there,” Gustavo Adolfo told De Primera Mano.
TV Notas revealed that, among the special guests who could attend the event, are the Rivera family, Juan’s parents and his sister Rosie, as well as all the celebrities and those eliminated from the competition. They also say that panelists, Manelyk and Laura Bozzo, will be present