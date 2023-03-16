Jenni Rivera’s has surprising news.

Juan Rivera will return to La Casa de los Famosos for a very special reason.

Juan and his wife Brenda will renew their vows on the show.

Juan Rivera and his wife renewing their vows: It is well known that Juan Rivera is not exactly a man who remains silent in the face of criticism. He has always defended himself and he’s always vigorously defended his wife.

Jenni Rivera’s brother is about to take another step in his marriage to Brenda. After making it clear that she is the love of his life and she was the reason why he left the competition, Juan Rivera announces that he will return to La Casa de los Famosos for a very special reason.

A few weeks ago, the singer and music producer was on the famous Telemundo reality show looking to win the grand prize. However, Lupillo Rivera’s brother decided to leave the competition for a very important reason.

Juan Rivera revealed that he would be leaving the competition to focus on his wife’s well-being because she’s been having health issues. Of course, he was criticized for this decision but he ignored the negativity.