Was Shakira responding to Piqué’s recent interview?

Her ex made some pointed statements.

“Those of us who are parents must try to protect our children.”

Shakira shares a touching video. The popular singer has been on everyone’s lips for almost a year since her split from former soccer player Gerard Piqué. After releasing five songs about the breakup, Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, singing lines like: You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo.

A day later Piqué gave an interview where he addressed some personal issues, a departure from his usual reserved demeanor. And although he did not want to mention Shakira by name, he said that he has been going through a difficult time. Now, Shakira has responded.

Shakira shares a touching video after Piqué’s pointed interview

It took more than eight months for Gerard Piqué to finally speak about what happened with Shakira. Although he did not delve further into his personal life, the former soccer player was asked about Shakira and Bizarrap. Surprisingly, he responded:

“People have a responsibility, those of us who are parents, to try to protect your children. From then on, everyone makes the decisions they think are appropriate,” he told Jordi Basté in the interview.