Shakira was photographed at an NHL game with Carson Daly.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer visited New York with her children Sasha and Milan.

She reveals the whole truth in an interview: “I endured a lot of sh*t.” Does Shakira have a new love? Almost a year after Shakira and Piqué split, the Colombian singer has been linked to several celebrities. Let’s remember how Henry Cavill was wowed when he saw her on a red carpet last year. Recently Shakira was seen in an NHL game supporting the New York Islanders. However, she was not seen alone. Carson Daly was there with her and photos of the pair immediately began circulating online. Does Shakira have a new love? Shakira is “checking in” and traveling to many parts of the world. Recently the Hips Don’t Lie singer visited New York to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Colombian-born singer attended the NHL game and was photographed with TV host Carson Daly. It is not the first time that suspicions have been raised about a possible new romance for the singer.

Shakira and Carson Daly watch the Islanders Shakira was photographed at the Islanders game with The Voice host Carson Daly. The NHL’s Instagram account posted a photo of Carson with Shakira smiling and enjoying the New York Islanders game. “The Queen of Latin Music was cheering on the #Isles with Carson Daly last night at @UBSArena,” they wrote. Immediately people began to wonder what it was about and if it was a date or just a friends outing. “Is she here looking for another one to replace Piqué?” commented one user.

Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shakira visited New York with her children Sasha and Milan, where her appearance on Jimmy Fallon which was a huge success. The singer spoke with Bizarrap on the show, talking about how they made their hit song. Subsequently, Bizarrap and Shakira made a huge splash performing together on the show and while Shakira sang at the top of her lungs: I only make music, sorry I splashed you, people sing with her, even her children!

Shakira talked about her relationship with Piqué on the late night show Waka Waka singer talked about what inspired her to work with Bizarrap and said she has gone through some difficult times but that the song was a great way to vent and inspire other women. “The hard thing about this song is that it has become kind of an anthem for a lot of women out there,” she said. “I’ve had a really difficult year after my breakup and writing this song has been very important to me. It has been a healthy way for me to channel my emotions. I had to put up with so much sh*t.”