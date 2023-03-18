JLo goes makeup-free in nothing but a towel (VIDEO)
JLo goes makeup-free to promote her skin care line. She surprised everyone wearing only a towel and a necklace with her husband's name.
- Jennifer Lopez sets social media on fire with a hot Instagram post.
- JLo goes makeup-free to promote her skincare line.
- She surprised everyone wearing only a towel and a necklace with her husband’s name.
JLo goes makeup-free wearing nothing but a towel and sets social media on fire. She promotes her skin care line and everyone notices she’s wearing a necklace with her husband’s name.
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination, going all-natural. The singer and actress was just out of the shower wearing only a towel and a gold necklace.
JLo goes makeup-free wearing only a towel
JLo appears wearing nothing but a towel to cover her body, setting social media on fire as only she knows how. The gorgeous singer decided to share her post-shower skincare routine with her followers.
Jennifer Lopez appears without a single drop of makeup, revealing her natural beauty. While the New Yorker explains a bit about her skincare routine and showcases her new beauty line.
JLo shares her skincare routine
JLo went makeup-free to talk about her skincare routine. The gorgeous star let her followers see her without a drop of makeup in order to show everyone how well her beauty products work.
It’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez took the opportunity to show off the products from her JLo Beauty skincare line. Of course, there are always people who mock.
People make fun of the Bronx Diva
While JLo was happy to talk about her skincare line with her followers, people immediately left snarky comments. Once again they are accusing the singer of over-using filters.
“I love JLO but this video still has a filter.” “With any filter.” “Did anyone see the filter change when she ran her hand over her face at the beginning of the video?” “This woman will legitimately use a filter in her video and then try to sell a cheap skin care product as the reason for her ‘natural glow’.”