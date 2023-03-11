Journalist Jordi Martin exposes Clara Chía and Piqué

Journalist Jordi Martin exposed Clara Chía and Piqué.

He made his irritation known on social media.

“You are a despicable being.” DID THEY INSULT HIM? Journalist Jordi Martin, who is a correspondent for El Gordo y la Flaca in Spain, got tired of Gerard Piqué’s attitude towards Clara Chía exposed the couple on social media. Martin explained that the former soccer player has become a “despicable being.” Controversy continues to swirl around Piqué and his girlfriend after Shakira and Karol G released their new single, in addition to her exclusive interview with Enrique Acevedo where she spoke about her most vulnerable moments. JORDI MARTIN EXPLODES AT THE COUPLE In an unexpected twist, Jordi Martin attacked ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué. He “declared war” and pointed out that Piqué is a “despicable being”, but he did not clarify why he made these statements. “Today it has become clear to me that you are a despicable being Gerard Piqué,” ranted journalist Jordi Martin on social media. The story was deleted a short time later.

Was it about Clara Chia? Although he did not declare what happened with the former soccer player, Jordi Martin did announce that Piqué declared war on him and for this reason, he will now begin to talk about what happened. H also mentioned Clara Chía and said people will find out “the kind of person she is”. “You have declared war on me, God bless you. And this for you, Clara Chía — today the whole world will see what you have done to me and what kind of person you are,” Jordi Martin said in an Instagram story.

Is this their first fight? In January, Jordi Martin spoke about his discussion with the footballer and revealed that he has been monitoring his social media for a long time. In a live, he said that he sees his stories on his Instagram without following him and is aware of what he posts about him. “He has an obsession with me, he always looks at my Instagram stories,” journalist Jordi Martin wrote about the fight he had with Piqué in a video call. Shortly after, he shared a screenshot on social media where the footballer was watching one of his stories.

“I’m not going to attack him” He spoke with TELESHOW about one of his most uncomfortable moments with Gerard Piqué, after being offended on social media. Likewise, he explained that one day he yelled “drug addict” and “cocaine addict” in front of his children. “He started yelling at me from the stands, ‘drug addict, cocaine addict’, all the parents looking at me and their son playing on the field. He speaks in the present and is a subject that is past. I haven’t used cocaine for four years. I am not going to attack him, what he did is disappointing and let a judge decide,” declared Jordi Martin.