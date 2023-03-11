Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia.

He retired from acting last year.

Now his family says that he no longer recognizes his mother and is becoming more aggressive.

Bruce Willis retired from acting due to health problems in March 2022. Since then it has been confirmed that he suffers from frontotemporal dementia and the disease is progressing. His family says he no longer recognizes his mother and is getting more aggressive.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, confirmed Willis’ current diagnosis through his Instagram account. In February she shared a picture of the actor at the beach and explained his diagnosis.

Bruce Willis’ family is making the most of their time with the actor

In December 2022, Bruce Willis’s family decided to get together to have a family dinner and enjoy their time with him before his dementia worsened. His ex Demi Moore joined their daughters and his current wife.

Demi posed with Emma in a family photo where they looked happy with all of their children. Willis was smiling and holding a little dog.