Zabdiel of CNCO reveals that he is not his daughter’s biological father

CNCO singer Zabdiel makes a shocking confession.

He said he was deeply affected when he found out.

Did his girlfriend deceive him? Scandals never stop in the entertainment industry! Now, former member of the Latin American group CNCO, Zabdiel, has revealed to his followers that he is not his daughter’s biological father. This comes after the artist announced at the end of last year that he and his partner Talitha Ghetti, who is also a singer, were having a baby. Now, it’s all taken a surprising turn. So how did it happen? Zabdiel was destroyed Zabdiel shared a video on Instagram where he says he is not his father’s biological daughter: “I usually don’t make videos like this looking at the camera, but what I wanted to tell you I think I have to say it up front,” he began. Later he explained that several months ago he announced he was having a baby: “Well, it turns out that a few… I don’t know how long ago, but a little while ago I found out that I really am not the girl’s father,” he confessed.

He is shattered to discover he’s not his daughter’s biological father In the same way, he said that he enjoyed fatherhood. “Obviously I was like thinking many things, with many thoughts, but within all the craziness, I enjoyed it very much,” he stressed. He finally said this is just a chapter in his life that’s closing. “It is a chapter that I am now leaving behind in my life, among many other good things, that is what I am asking for right now and I wanted to let you know. Thanks to everyone who supported me when I made the announcement, to everyone who supported me when I threw the ball, let’s move forward.”

The mother, Talitha, speaks Talitha, the little girl’s mother, also spoke about it and said that she never deceived Zabdiel de Jesús. She told him that she was dating another Puerto Rican man before they met and that when they found out about the pregnancy they both knew that there was a possibility that Zabdiel was not the father. “That’s why after the birth we decided to do the test. It was still a shock to everyone, but God’s plans are often inexplicable,” said Talitha. Likewise, she thanked Zabdiel and his family for the love and support they gave her.

Fans support Zabdiel “God bless you, all that remains is to keep going and with your head held high! I love you! God always take care of you,” a follower commented on the video. “The best is always yet to come brother. Love with everything. It wasn’t now but your time will come. Always with you.” “Things always happen for something Zab, you can relax, we are there for whatever you need, plus your family will always be there to accompany you in everything!”