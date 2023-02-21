Singer Kellie Pickler’s husband dies by suicide
Singer Kellie Pickler's husband was found dead. Police say it was a suicide. Kellie Pickler's Nashville home is the scene of a tragedy.
A real tragedy occurred in singer Kellie Pickler's mansion. Nashville police confirmed that her husband, Kyle Jacobs, has been found dead. The authorities received an emergency call and immediately went to Pickler's mansion
Minutes later they confirmed the death of Pickler’s 49-year-old husband, who had apparently shot himself inside his home. The composer had shot himself in a room on the second floor of the house, the police revealed in a statement.
“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him,,” the statement read. “After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911,″ the statement said.
Kyle Jacobs shot himself
It was confirmed that Kyle Jacobs shot himself.
Kellie and Kyle got married in 2011 and they both starred in the reality show I Love Kellie Pickler for three seasons. Kyle Jacobs was a renowned country music songwriter, he worked with well-known singers like Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks and others.
Their life together
Just two days before his death, Jacobs had celebrated the platinum certification of Lee Brice’s Hey World, an album he helped write. His wife Kellie has had a successful country career of her own following her breakthrough on the fifth season of American Idol in 2010, according to The Sun.
Before getting married in 2011, the couple dated for a few years after met in a Nashville bar in 2007. Internet users were shocked by news of Jacobs’ death.
Shock on social media
Many internet users could not believe the news: “Just shocked and very sad. The world lost incredible talent,” said one netizen on social media. Another shared a message for Kyle’s wife, writing: “My heart breaks for Kellie. I send love, prayers and strength.”
Similarly, country star Jay Allen tweeted that he had run out of words and dedicated an emotional farewell to him: “Speechless… I love you, brother. We will miss you deeply.”