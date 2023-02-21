Singer Kellie Pickler’s husband was found dead.

Police say it was a suicide.

Kellie Pickler’s Nashville home is the scene of a tragedy.

Kellie Pickler’s husband dies by suicide. A real tragedy occurred in singer Kellie Pickler’s mansion. Nashville police confirmed that her husband, Kyle Jacobs, has been found dead. The authorities received an emergency call and immediately went to Pickler’s mansion

Minutes later they confirmed the death of Pickler’s 49-year-old husband, who had apparently shot himself inside his home. The composer had shot himself in a room on the second floor of the house, the police revealed in a statement.

Singer Kellie Pickler’s husband dies

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him,,” the statement read. “After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911,″ the statement said.

According to the authorities, the singer was asleep and woke up shortly before the suicide. When she did not see her husband, she began to look for him in the house. She then saw that one of the doors to an upstairs room was closed and called authorities when she was unable to open it.