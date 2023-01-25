Suicide or murder? Kurt Cobain’s autopsy reveals the truth
The Nirvana singer had a tragic end. Details of Kurt Cobain's autopsy resurface. His forensic medical report showed what drugs he had consumed.
- The Nirvana singer had a tragic end.
- Details of Kurt Cobain’s autopsy resurface.
- His forensic medical report showed what drugs he had consumed.
On April 5, 1994, the music world was shocked to learn that one of its most popular grunge performers had been found dead. However there are still questions regarding exactly what happened. Suicide or murder? Kurt Cobain’s autopsy reveals the truth.
Almost 30 years after his tragic death, Nirvana fans and curious followers of the case still wonder about Kurt Cobain’s death and the events leading up to it.
Suicide or murder? Kurt Cobain’s autopsy reveals the truth
Now, details of the tragedy have surfaced thanks to the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declassified their report on Kurt Cobain’s death.
According to Sonica, the official version released by the Seattle police and later reported by the media said that Kurt Cobain had died by suicide. The autopsy performed on his body indicated that his cause of death was “a gunshot wound to the head“.
Speculation began about a possible homicide
Kurt Cobain’s body was found by his employee Gary Smith, who called the police. Later they found a shotgun and what appeared to be a suicide note. However, the circumstances in which this tragedy occurred raised many questions, especially among Nirvana fans.
It was then that speculation about a possible homicide began. At times, Courtney Love (his wife and mother of his daughter who struggled with substance abuse) was accused of being responsible.
A large amount of heroin was discovered in Cobain’s body
What seemed to be nothing more than a rumor has now been debunked. Since an FBI investigation into his alleged murder came to light, according to recently declassified documents related to Kurt Cobain’s death.
ABC highlights that, leaked documents showed that a great deal of heroin was discovered in Cobain’s body and that could have caused an overdose, so suspicions about his death arose again.
Kurt Cobain and the theories surrounding his death
After these documents came out, theories about a possible murder began to gain strength. Upon discovering the high levels of drugs in his body, it was deduced that it would have been impossible for the Nirvana singer to hold a weapon or shoot himself.
However, as of now, there are no more details regarding what the promising young rock star experienced in his last moments alive. To see more information related to celebrity autopsies click HERE.