On April 5, 1994, the music world was shocked to learn that one of its most popular grunge performers had been found dead. However there are still questions regarding exactly what happened. Suicide or murder? Kurt Cobain’s autopsy reveals the truth.

Almost 30 years after his tragic death, Nirvana fans and curious followers of the case still wonder about Kurt Cobain’s death and the events leading up to it.

Now, details of the tragedy have surfaced thanks to the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declassified their report on Kurt Cobain’s death.

According to Sonica, the official version released by the Seattle police and later reported by the media said that Kurt Cobain had died by suicide. The autopsy performed on his body indicated that his cause of death was “a gunshot wound to the head“.