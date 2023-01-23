Pedro Armendáriz was the most important actor of Mexico’s Golden Age of Cinema.

He took his own life at the age of 51.

Why Pedro Armendáriz resorted to suicide. Pedro Armendáriz was one of the most important actors in the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. He was the son of a Mexican and an American, however, the actor spent most of his life living in the United States. He won two Ariel awards for his film roles. The handsome and renowned actor had a tragic end, since Armendáriz ended up taking his own life in a fit of despair. To date, he continues to be one of the most important faces of Mexican cinema.

Pedro Armendáriz: An actor who captivated thousands Pedro Armendáriz's unique and likable performances in Mexican films captivated thousands of fans, who still remember having seen him alongside actors such as Jorge Negrete and Pedro Infante. He was won awards and was recognized as one of the most recognized faces in Mexico. A handsome charro with green eyes, with a signature hat and mustache, Pedro Armendáriz was considered one of the best. However, the actor's death had a powerful impact.

The night the actor took his own life Pedro Armendáriz decided to take his own life at the age of 51 after he had been fighting cancer for four years, according to Morelia Film Festival. According to reports, this happened on June 18, 1963. He killed himself at the UCLA hospital. The actor couldn't take the terrible disease anymore, and shot himself in the head just after his wife, Carmen Bohr, went to get food. Pedro apparently had received the news that he only had one more year to live, which led to his drastic decision.

Pedro Armendáriz appeared in more than 100 films According to El Universal, the actor from the Golden Age in Mexico was buried in between Domingo Soler and Miguel Torruco. Pedro Armendáriz appeared in more than 100 films in Mexico and the US. His first Mexican movie was Rosario, filmed in 1935. He starred in alongside actor Emilio, 'El Indio', Hernández. Later, we saw him in films like María Candelaria, Flor Silvestre, Enamorada and La Perla, along with beautiful actresses like María Félix and Dolores del Río.

Unpublished details that few knew about his death According to various reports, the actor decided to kill himself with a .357 caliber Coli Magnum. It was one from his collection of weapons. According to El Universal, his wife said that he gave no indication that he wanted to take his life and it took her by surprise. Dolores del Río deeply mourned the death of the film star of the Golden Age, saying: "Pedro was a wonderful, charming man, who knew how to project the personality of the Mexican in all his parts. All the films have succeeded, now that he has died, his name must be celebrated," said the actress according to Debate.