Flamenco singer “Pansequito” José Cortés Jiménez dies
Singer-songwriter José Cortés Jiménez, also known as ‘Pansequito’, died in Seville at the age of 78. He was the husband of singer-songwriter Aurora Vargas. The world of Spanish flamenco is in mourning according to Diario Sevilla.
The Andalusian Center for Flamenco Documentation reported Pansequito’s death on Twitter: “A great loss for the world of flamenco.” The beloved Flamenco star died as a result of a brain tumor.
Pansequito is originally from La Línea de la Concepción, Cádiz. Pansequito and married singer Aurora Vargas, who is a friend of Camarón de la Isla. He was a member of the Antonio Gades company and won awards such as the Award for the Creativity of the National Contest of Flamenco Art of Córdoba.
On behalf of the government team and the Municipal Corporation, Germán Beardo has declared an official day of mourning, with flags flown at half mast as a sign of respect. He stated that, “He will always remain in our memory and I remember with honor and pride, for his art and feeling, but above all for his outstanding humanity and for being a benchmark for the greats of flamenco with unique music, with a prodigious voice that will remain forever perpetuated in his work, always holding the title for being an innovator of flamenco.”
GOOD BYE TO JOSÉ CORTÉS JIMINÉZ
Some celebrities, such as Pitingo, immediately posted on social media, remembering the flamenco star in Spain. He said he could not hide his pain, but also the pride he had in meeting him as shown in the above photo.
“Rest in peace Tito Pansequito, I will always have you in my heart, teacher of teachers, your singing, your person and your genius will remain in our memory for the rest of our lives. May God have you in his glory. My condolences to his family, I loved him very much. #RIP #Pansequito.”
MOURNING HIS DEATH
In turn, the flamenco artist Arcángel also dedicated a few words to the recently deceased artist: “we are gone PANSEQUITO, fundamental pillar of cante, essential voice of flamenco, source of wisdom, father of art, always a teacher, it has been an honor to share with you.”
Also, Juan Espadas Cejas, general secretary of the PSOE, said: “With the death of José Cortés Jiménez pansequito, Flamenco loses one of its legendary figures. Incomparable singer, this year he celebrated his 60 years on stage. My sincere condolences to his wife, Aurora Vargas, family and friends.
WHO WAS PANSEQUITO?
It should be noted that Pansequito’s professional career began in Malaga, but in 1963 Manolo Caracol hired him to work in his Madrid Tablao Los Canasteros. He stood out on the country’s stages and was beloved by many of his professional colleagues, as well as by the public.