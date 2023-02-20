Flamenco singer “Pansequito” José Cortés Jiménez dies

Singer-songwriter José Cortés Jiménez, or ‘Pansequito’, dies in Seville at 78.

He is said to have died of a brain tumor.

Celebrities pay tribute on social media.

Singer-songwriter José Cortés Jiménez, also known as ‘Pansequito’, died in Seville at the age of 78. He was the husband of singer-songwriter Aurora Vargas. The world of Spanish flamenco is in mourning according to Diario Sevilla.

The Andalusian Center for Flamenco Documentation reported Pansequito’s death on Twitter: “A great loss for the world of flamenco.” The beloved Flamenco star died as a result of a brain tumor.

Pansequito is originally from La Línea de la Concepción, Cádiz. Pansequito and married singer Aurora Vargas, who is a friend of Camarón de la Isla. He was a member of the Antonio Gades company and won awards such as the Award for the Creativity of the National Contest of Flamenco Art of Córdoba.

On behalf of the government team and the Municipal Corporation, Germán Beardo has declared an official day of mourning, with flags flown at half mast as a sign of respect. He stated that, “He will always remain in our memory and I remember with honor and pride, for his art and feeling, but above all for his outstanding humanity and for being a benchmark for the greats of flamenco with unique music, with a prodigious voice that will remain forever perpetuated in his work, always holding the title for being an innovator of flamenco.”