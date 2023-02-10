Quinceañera Rubí is in mourning after the death of a musician friend
The quinceañera shares sad news. Rubí is in mourning after the death of a musician and friend. Express to her followers how affected she is after the news.
Rubí Ibarra García became known as the “most viral quinceañera in Mexico” a few years ago due to the spontaneous way she and her family invited everyone online to attend her big event.
Since then, the now 23-year-old has become an influencer who often shares her day-to-day life on social media. She also appeared on the popular Mexican show, La Academia. However, Rubí recently shared sad news on social media.
Mexico’s most famous quinceañera is in mourning
Ruby announced the death of a musician and close friend of her and her family on social media. On Facebook and Instagram, Rubí Ibarra wrote a message about how devastated she was by the tragic news.
Rubí shared a photo to honor her friend’s memory
The Mexican influencer not only said how sad she was about the loss of her friend Karin Pacheco, but also shared a photos of them together on Facebook.
In a second photograph, we see an image commemorating his memory with the following words: “Your body may be absent, but your memories will keep you present.” Rubí Ibarra posted about her loss.
People immediately showed their support
As expected, internet users and fans of the singer immediately offered condolences and support to let her know they care. “How sad very young.” “Rest in peace, very unfortunate, and above all very young. A lot of sadness for his family.”
“There are no words to express this great loss… Rubí, I know how it feels to still lose a loved one.” “Rest in peace” “Prompt resignation Rubí,” some followers shared.