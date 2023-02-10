The ex-quinceañera shares sad news.

Rubí is in mourning after the death of a musician friend.

She tells her social media followers about her difficult loss.

Rubí Ibarra García became known as the “most viral quinceañera in Mexico” a few years ago due to the spontaneous way she and her family invited everyone online to attend her big event.

Since then, the now 23-year-old has become an influencer who often shares her day-to-day life on social media. She also appeared on the popular Mexican show, La Academia. However, Rubí recently shared sad news on social media.

Mexico’s most famous quinceañera is in mourning

Ruby announced the death of a musician and close friend of her and her family on social media. On Facebook and Instagram, Rubí Ibarra wrote a message about how devastated she was by the tragic news.

There are no words that can express this horrible feeling, we still can’t believe it. My sincerest condolences to his group La Monarquía Norteña and above all to his family for such an unfortunate loss.#MexquiticDeLuto,” wrote the influencer.