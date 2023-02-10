Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Quinceañera Rubí is in mourning after the death of a musician friend

Quinceañera Rubí is in mourning after the death of a musician friend

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • The ex-quinceañera shares sad news.
  • Rubí is in mourning after the death of a musician friend.
  • She tells her social media followers about her difficult loss.

Rubí Ibarra García became known as the “most viral quinceañera in Mexico” a few years ago due to the spontaneous way she and her family invited everyone online to attend her big event.

Since then, the now 23-year-old has become an influencer who often shares her day-to-day life on social media. She also appeared on the popular Mexican show, La Academia. However, Rubí recently shared sad news on social media.

Mexico’s most famous quinceañera is in mourning

Ruby is in mourning
Screenshot: Facebook/iamrubiig

Ruby announced the death of a musician and close friend of her and her family on social media. On Facebook and Instagram, Rubí Ibarra wrote a message about how devastated she was by the tragic news.

There are no words that can express this horrible feeling, we still can’t believe it. My sincerest condolences to his group La Monarquía Norteña and above all to his family for such an unfortunate loss.#MexquiticDeLuto,” wrote the influencer.

Rubí shared a photo to honor her friend’s memory

Ruby is in mourning
PHOTO: Instagram

The Mexican influencer not only said how sad she was about the loss of her friend Karin Pacheco, but also shared a photos of them together on Facebook.

In a second photograph, we see an image commemorating his memory with the following words: “Your body may be absent, but your memories will keep you present.” Rubí Ibarra posted about her loss.

People immediately showed their support

PHOTO: Instagram

As expected, internet users and fans of the singer immediately offered condolences and support to let her know they care. “How sad very young.” “Rest in peace, very unfortunate, and above all very young. A lot of sadness for his family.”

“There are no words to express this great loss… Rubí, I know how it feels to still lose a loved one.” “Rest in peace” “Prompt resignation Rubí,” some followers shared.

Etiquetas:
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Quinceañera Rubí is in mourning after the death of a musician friend

Making history! Celia Cruz will be featured on a US quarter

Shakira’s former employee reveals how difficult she is to work with

Clara Chía’s secret relationship with a famous soccer coach is uncovered

Movida icon and founder of Peor Impossible, Fernando Estrella dies