Rapper Busta Rhymes throws his drink on a fan who slapped his bum

Rapper Busta Rhymes throws his drink on a cheeky fan.

The incident was caught on video.

The fan apologizes for angering the rapper.

Busta Rhymes throws his drink: Rapper Trevor Smith, better known as Busta Rhymes, lost his temper with a fan who slapped his bum. He threw his drink on the cheeky fan in a video that is circulating on social media, according to People en Español and Despierta America .

The embarrassing incident was recorded by a person who was behind them as he was surrounded by a crowd hoping for autographs and pictures. The singer’s team was surrounding him, trying to block his eager admirers from him.

BUSTA RHYMES ANGRILY THROWS HIS DRINK

Apparently the rapper was in Las Vegas with his security ream. The exact date is unknown, but the video went viral after the woman, who identified herself as longtime fan Nikita Mathis. She managed to push her way through his security to make contact with Busta Rhymes.

The woman apologized for putting her hands on the rapper but apparently that was not enough. Many fans and followers thought both she and Busta were both wrong, saying she shouldn’t have touched him but that he overreacted.