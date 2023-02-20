Rapper Busta Rhymes throws his drink on a fan who slapped his bum
Busta Rhymes throws his drink: Rapper Trevor Smith, better known as Busta Rhymes, lost his temper with a fan who slapped his bum. He threw his drink on the cheeky fan in a video that is circulating on social media, according to People en Español and Despierta America .
The embarrassing incident was recorded by a person who was behind them as he was surrounded by a crowd hoping for autographs and pictures. The singer’s team was surrounding him, trying to block his eager admirers from him.
BUSTA RHYMES ANGRILY THROWS HIS DRINK
Apparently the rapper was in Las Vegas with his security ream. The exact date is unknown, but the video went viral after the woman, who identified herself as longtime fan Nikita Mathis. She managed to push her way through his security to make contact with Busta Rhymes.
The woman apologized for putting her hands on the rapper but apparently that was not enough. Many fans and followers thought both she and Busta were both wrong, saying she shouldn’t have touched him but that he overreacted.
HOW DID NIKITA MATHIS APPROACH BUSTA?
In the video you can see how the woman approaches him and gives him a somewhat shy slap on the butt. The rapper immediately throws his drink and glares at the woman, astonishing the other fans who were hoping for a photograph or an autograph.
In the end, it did not go any further, and the woman immediately backed off. Later, she herself admitted that what she did was not right, but she hinted that she still doesn’t regret it.
NIKITA MATHIS SPOKE ABOUT WHY SHE DID IT
After what happened, Mathis issued a statement through The Shade Room , saying she got caught up in the heat of the moment and was just excited to meet her favorite artist. She says she did not bean to grab his butt.
She added to her statement: “I admit I shouldn’t have touch [sic] him at all but he’s BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic…” Unfortunately, it did not go well for her.
BUSTA RHYMES HAS NOT COMMENTED
So far, the singer has not issued any statement in this regard, however, he resumed his activity on social media after Valentine’s Day, where he appears with a bouquet of roses. What did his fans do about the situation?
It should be noted that the artist performed at the 65th annual Grammy Awards along with hip-hop icons such as Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott. During the performance, he took the stage singing his part of him from Chris Brown’s single, Look at Me Now.