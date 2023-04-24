Is Shakira still in love with Piqué?
The Colombian singer is living in Miami with her children. It is suspected that she's looking for a new house. Is Shakira still in love with Piqué?
Is Shakira in love with Piqué? After the singer moved to Miami with her children to start a new life following her public split from the former Spanish soccer player, new rumors are swirling around the Colombian singer.
It turns out that, despite the fact that she’s all set up in her home in Miami, Florida with her children Sasha and Milan, some say that she’s already looking for a new home. People have noticed an important detail about the singer.
Is Shakira fooling everyone? After the singer was apparently looking for a new home for her and her children, who she shares with Gerard Piqué, some point out it doesn’t seem like she’s over the former footballer.
Shakira was seen walking with her brother and another woman and social media users noticed something she was wearing. It made them wonder if she’s still in love with her ex.
Shakira is looking for a new home in Miami
In photographs circulating online, Shakira can be seen with her brother and a woman who appears to be a real estate agent. Media like La Vanguardia say that the Colombian singer is looking for another home in Miami.
Her current mansion is located in a good area of the city. However, that house was acquired during her relationship with Antonio de la Rúa fifteen years ago, so it’s not surprising that the singer wants to find a home where she can make new memories with her children.
Evidence that Shakira is still in love with Piqué
After the photos of Shakira house hunting with her brother came out, Internet users did not take long to point out the singer’s bag. It is a Balenciaga Papier B4 Graffiti Leather Bag.
It’s the same bag that the former soccer player gave her in 2019 as a Christmas present. Some are convinced that this is a sign the Colombian singer still harbors romantic feelings for Piqué.
Fans defend Shakira
Although there are those who say the bag is a clear sign Shakira isn’t over the former footballer, others disagree. “SHE CAN’T LET HIM GO, NOR GET OVER HIM,” someone tweeted. “The toxic woman walking through the streets of Miami using a bag that Gerard Piqué gave her for Christmas 2019.”
However, there are those who commented: “He bought the bag with Shakira’s money.” “Most likely, Piqué bought the bag using one of the company accounts he had with Shakira, so That bag was bought using Shakira’s money.” “How did he buy the bag with Shakira’s money?”