Shakira issues a surprising statement about her children.

The singer has a request for the media.

She asks for consideration towards her family.

Shakira issues a surprising statement about her children. Now that the singer is beginning a new phase of her life, along with Sasha and Milan, in Miami, she has made an important request of the media.

After her controversial split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira left Spain with her children and moved to Miami, Florida. Now that she’s arrived in the US, she’s ready to start a new chapter.

Shakira issues a surprising statement about her children

The Colombian singer shared a couple of photographs on Instagram with the text: “Dear friends, journalists and the media.” She wrote the message in Spanish and English.

“At this moment of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity from the press around me and my family. Yet my children, Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless pursuit by paparazzi and various media in Barcelona,” she begins.