Spanish voice actor Jesús Barreda dies at the age of 60 (PHOTOS)

Spanish voice actor Jesús Barreda dies at 60.

He battled illness for months.

Colleagues react to the sad news. Actor Jesús Barreda dies. The popular Spanish actor stood out for his voice work in various projects for television, cinema and even video games. Unfortunately, Barreda ultimately succumbed to an illness he’d been battling for months. Jesús Barreda’s colleagues reacted to the news of his death on social media and offered their condolences to his loved ones. Spanish actor Jesús Barreda dies In the early hours of April 21 ADOMA, the Dubbing Artists Union of Madrid, shared a Twitter post about the actor’s tragic death. “Comrades, with all the pain in our hearts we have to inform you that our beloved Jesús Barreda has passed away. All our love to his family and friends. Always in our hearts and in the hearts of the characters you brought to life. Rest in peace,” the post read.

Colleagues say goodbye The actor voiced various characters including Cat Noir from the children’s series Miraculous: The Adventures of Lady Bug, Panda in Scandalous Bears, Pops in One More Show, Charles in The Crown and even Jesse from Tha Last Of Us 2. A message saying goodbye to his fans in the character of Cat Noir was posted on social media. “Hey guys… I’m on a secret mission in heaven, taking care of the kittens… Behave well and be good, I’ll be watching you from the clouds. RIP.”

How did Jesús Barreda die? Barreda had posted on November 10, 2022 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. “The worst news… but we are going to start the fight against cancer next week. A Barreda does not give up so easily. And we will continue working, of course.” Although it is not clear what type of cancer Jesús Barreda was diagnosed with, he passed away on April 21. His family has been grateful for the support on social media. “The mother and sisters of Jesus want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the expressions of affection and all the affection received in these sad and dark days, also to all his friends and colleagues. Our hearts are full of love to see how much you love him THANK YOU.”

Many people offer their condolences after Barreda’s death Once the actor’s own account published a farewell message on his behalf using one of his characters, the farewell messages did not wait. Social media users mourned Barreda’s death in the comments. “You have done so much good here on earth and to so many people that your legacy will be eternal. We still can’t believe you’re gone. I love you, friend.” “Thank you for your voice, Jesus. Rest in peace.” “We ​​will miss you.” “A hug to heaven… My condolences to his family and friends.” These are just some of the comments bidding the actor farewell on Twitter.