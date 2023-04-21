Chilean soap opera actor Alberto Vega dies (PHOTOS)

Iconic ’80s Chilean soap opera actor Alberto Vega dies.

The accident that changed his life.

Fans offer condolences. The death of the iconic soap opera and theater actor Alberto Vega has aroused a sea of ​​emotions in many Chilean fans. The news of his death was shocking. The classic was actor known for his starring role on the television series La Madrastra in the ’80s. It catapulted him to fame and he was widely known in Latin America. A statement confirms suspicions about the actor’s health problems. Iconic Chilean actor Alberto Vega dies Alberto Vega Salvadó was considered an important actor in television and theater series. He gained great fame thanks to his appearance on the popular series La Madrastra. He passed away at the age of 72. According to La Tercera, he appeared in Alfredo Castro’s production in 1992 playing Rey Lear. Salvadó also had a role of Padre Miguel in Top Secret on Channel 13 .

People mourn his death on Twitter Chileactores confirmed Alberto Vega’s death with a black and white photo, accompanied by some farewell words: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our colleague Alberto Vega.” “Nothing stopped you, Alberto. Today, your colleagues and colleagues know that despite your departure, you will continue to move forward without stopping, with nothing to stop you.”

A terrible accident changed Alberto Vega’s life completely In accident marked Alberto Vega’s life forever. In 2006 that while riding a bicycle, the Chilean actor had a terrible accident and was paralyzed. According to La Tercera, Alberto was in a ‘locked-in’ state. That is when a person is fully aware of everything that is happening around him, however they cannot move or speak. He was in this state for many years.

The miracle that gave Alberto the opportunity to communicate again However, a miracle allowed the actor to communicate again through a computer. It was brought from Sweden and allows him to write with his eyes. He wrote a book called, Mírame a los Ojos about what it was like living in that state. “Living like this, in my state, is a sentence. Never. I chose to live and bear the costs and the benefits ” he said in an interview with La Tercera. People have offered their condolences online, saying he is finally free: “I bought his book, inspiring and exciting. Maybe today is free. My condolences to the family and Chileactores.” “I bought and read his book. I was impressed by his ability and his desire to do things despite his great disability. My condolences to his family.” “You finally got free, have a good trip.” “My condolences to family and friends, great actor.”