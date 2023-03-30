Search

Is journalist Lolita Ayala in poor health on the heels of Chabelo’s death? (VIDEO)

Lolita Ayala is in poor health. Rebecca Jones, Ignacio López Tarso and now Chabelo, are all famous Mexican personalities who have died in March. As they say, death comes when you least expect it and that’s what happened with these three celebrities.

Xavier López’s recent death shocked all of Mexico. Now, just a few hours ago, people are worried about another celebrity — none other than the journalist Lolita Ayala, who they say is not in very good health.

Lolita Ayala’s accident caused health problems

Reveal state of health of Lolita Ayala
PHOTO: Mezcalent

According to TV Notas, journalist Lolita Ayala, who is 71 years old, was in a plane crash in 2015 when she was going to Chihuahua, Mexico to attend an important event. The helicopter she was traveling in had a mechanical failure.

According to the Mexican magazine, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing and the pilot lost total control and fell 15 feet, injuring the passengers, including Lolita Ayala.

How is the former Televisa host doing?

Reveal state of health of Lolita Ayala
YouTube/First Hand

In recent years, Lolita Ayala, who had her own news program on Televisa, has had many health problems. Although she survived that terrible accident, the journalist never recovered completely, and is unable to walk normally.

Yesterday, Lolita gave an interview to De Primera Mano, after having completely withdrawn from television, and said that things have not been easy due to what happened to her: “Yes, I had a bad period, in which I couldn’t walk because I’d broken everything, since the helicopter crash I had five years ago until now. But I’m much better now, thank God. I can now walk more or less and I’m ready to continue with my social work.”

Does she plan to return to television?

PHOTO: Mezcalent

Hosting TV shows has always been very important to Lolita and she revealed that she would love to return to television. However, she said that today there is a lot of bad news, that she would only like to return if good things were presented.

“Yes, I would like to, but with a newscast that only presents good news, because now everything’s bad, the news they give on the newscasts is very bad and I would like to return with good news, nothing more,” she told De Primera Mano. She also spoke about actor Jorge Ortiz Pinedo’s health.

Lolita Ayala talks about Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo’s health problems

YouTube/First Hand

Lolita Ayala revealed that she would like to help the actor and director of programs like Una Familia de Diez with his health problems because there is a foundation that can support him financially. However the journalist said that it is complicated for her.

“The truth is that a lung transplant costs $500,000, it’s not easy to support a single person with $500,000 but he can make his appeals to all the public who love him and maybe get something, we could give something, but not everything,” she said.

Today
