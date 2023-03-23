Search

How did beloved soap opera actress Rebecca Jones die?

By 
  • Actress Rebecca Jones dies at the age of 65.
  • How did the soap opera actress die?
  • Rebecca Jones’s latest interview surfaces.

How did Rebecca Jones die? In the early hours of Wednesday, March 22, beloved actress Rebecca Jones passed away at the age of 65. The sad news was confirmed by her ex-husband Alejandro Camacho.

The Cuna de Lobos actress had a long battle with ovarian cancer. It’s believed to be what may have caused Jones’ death, deeply impacting the entertainment world.

Rebecca Jones dies at the age of 65

What did Rebecca Jones die of?
Photo: Instagram

“Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life. In the coming days we will join in saying goodbye to her as she wished,” Alejandro Camacho’s statement reads.

The death of the iconic Mexican actress impacted social media and fans want to know the true cause of Rebecca Jones’ death.

Rebecca Jones was diagnosed with cancer in 2017

What did Rebecca Jones die of?
Photo: Instagram

As we will remember, the beloved actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the end of 2017. She had been ill for several months. However, in one of her last interviews she said she was improving, so her death came as a shock.

Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes, her full name, had announced that she had beaten ovarian cancer shortly after rumors that she had relapsed emerged. She denied the rumors but then appeared looking very thin.

How did Rebecca Jones die?

What did Rebecca Jones die of?
Photo: Instagram

So how did Rebecca Jones die? So far her family has not given any details but it is speculated that her cancer returned. After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Rebecca Jones underwent chemotherapy.

“My belly grew inexplicably, I went to the doctor and he told me it was colitis. Five times I went to the doctor and he kept giving me medication for my colitis. I went on vacation to New York, I came back, I started working on a construction site and I couldn’t take it anymore,” she revealed in an interview, according to El Heraldo de México.

"Never give up"

"Never give up"
Photo: Instagram

Shortly before the end of 2022, Rebecca Jones was rushed to the hospital with bacterial pneumonia, which kept her in intensive care for eight days. TV Notas shared the last interview they did with the legendary actress before her death, where she spoke about what it was like to cope with cancer.

“On January 29 (2017) life shook me like I never imagined, I was diagnosed with stage 3B ovarian cancer. I faced eight chemotherapies and managed to beat it after the fourth session. In September 2018 I fought the battle, death brought me closer to life. I learned that this is a miracle governed by two rules. Number one: ‘Never give up’ and number two: ‘Always remember rule number one,’” said the actress.

Entertainment
Celebrities
