He was a hero who fought to the end.

Tomás suffered from B-cell leukemia.

The little boy underwent several treatments in Colombia.

He fought to the end. Eleven-year-old Thomas Felipe Bernal Vega went to heaven on Sunday, March 19. His family confirmed to MundoNow that he fought B-cell leukemia until his last breath.

The little boy underwent various treatments in his native Colombia but, sadly, his disease became terminal and he was evicted from the Homi Foundation, the institution that was treating his case.

Tomás started a fundraising campaign

After this, Tomás himself began trying to raise funds with the aim of traveling to Barcelona, Spain, where they have better treatments for his disease, as we reported when we broke this story on MundoNow.

The little boy and his family could not afford this expensive treatment and began a social media crusade “to complete my treatment and put an end to this ugly disease,” as Tomás Felipe said in the videos he shared.