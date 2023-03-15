A man was given a 1% chance of surviving COVID-19.

Jaime González beat the odds and cheated death.

Now he is home with his family.

He cheated death! A Hispanic father lives a miracle after two years struggling to recover from the brink of death when he became severely ill with COVID-19.

Jaime Gonzalez lives in Thornton, Colorado, where he experienced the worst of the pandemic when the coronavirus left him in a coma for months. Just last year, he regained consciousness and began to fight.

He was given a 1% chance of survival

The situation was so dire that the doctors told him that he only had a 1% chance of survival. “It was devastating, we did not know what COVID-19 was, we simply did not know what to expect or what was going to happen,” said Jesús González, the eldest son of the immigrant who fell ill at the beginning of the pandemic.

Jaime González had just recovered from a stroke and pneumonia when they gave him the terrible diagnosis. “My brothers are young,” says Jesús while remembering that basically the doctors did not give him hope. “They told me to bring them so they could say goodbye.”