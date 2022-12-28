US breaks world record for COVID infections in the midst of extreme cold snap
In the midst of an arctic blast that has frozen nearly the entire United States, authorities offer new numbers regarding the dreaded coronavirus. The US has broken the world record for COVID cases as temperatures plummet and people gather indoors.
According to La Opinion, the United States became the first country to record more than 100 million cases of COVID-19. Health experts say this is likely an undercount.
The situation is exacerbated by the fact that large numbers of people are likely to under-report COVID cases for various reasons, including people testing at home and not reporting their results to public health officials, not knowing where to get tested, or simply choosing not to get tested at all.
In addition, authorities advise that Americans stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as their flu shots to avoid being part of the frightening statistics.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated on Thursday night, December 22, the US reached the milestone of 100 million COVID cases the day before, on December 21, 2022.
Thus, the information revealed by the statistics makes the United States the first nation to report a total of more than 100 million COVID cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
The US is also going through an extreme cold snap
Besides the news regarding the large number of cases registered in the United States, the nation is also going through an extreme cold snap that has caused a large number of blackouts throughout the country, property damage, and even deaths.
EFE Agency reported that nearly 50 people have died in recent days in the United States due to the impact of freezing storm Elliot, which has brought heavy snowfall and hurricane-force winds to much of the country, causing the coldest Christmas season in decades.
There have even been at least 50 deaths from the extreme weather
The most devastated area is the northwest of the state of New York, where the authorities raised the death toll from the storm to 27 on Monday. Bodies were found in houses, vehicles and on the street. The city of Buffalo, on the border with Canada and used to the cold, has been completely overwhelmed by snow and its airport remains closed.
In addition to New York, there have been deaths from the cold or accidents in the states of Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin, according to local media.