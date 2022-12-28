US breaks world record for COVID infections.

Experts say 100 million cases is likely an undercount.

Officials warn of a post-holiday COVID wave.

In the midst of an arctic blast that has frozen nearly the entire United States, authorities offer new numbers regarding the dreaded coronavirus. The US has broken the world record for COVID cases as temperatures plummet and people gather indoors.

According to La Opinion, the United States became the first country to record more than 100 million cases of COVID-19. Health experts say this is likely an undercount.

US breaks the world record for COVID cases

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that large numbers of people are likely to under-report COVID cases for various reasons, including people testing at home and not reporting their results to public health officials, not knowing where to get tested, or simply choosing not to get tested at all.

In addition, authorities advise that Americans stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as their flu shots to avoid being part of the frightening statistics.