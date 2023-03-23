Breast cancer can be cure if detected early

These are some things to consider about cancer

We have the medical aid to battle this

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It celebrates the 2.8 million survivors of breast cancer, and emphasizes the need to continue research to cure the disease. Here are 30 facts about it we, and all our loved ones, should be aware of.

10. One Hundred Times More Common in Women

Though men do get this category of cancer, the leading risk factor for it is simply being a woman and getting older.

9. Know the Warning Signs of Breast Cancer

Though they are not the same for all women, the most common signs are: change in the look or feel of the breast, a change in the look or feel of the nipple and nipple discharge.

8. The Importance of Mammograms

Getting a mammogram can help reduce the number of deaths from cancer by 30 to 40 percent among women ages 40 to 70.