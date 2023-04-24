Could they be reconciling?

Adamari López and Toni Costa appear together.

They celebrated their daughter Alaïa’s first communion. Toni and Adamari appear together. On Saturday, April 22, 8-year-old Alaïa’s first communion took place. From the beginning Adamari López was enthusiastic about the occasion and she showed it through her stories on social media. As we well know, Adamari López and Toni Costa announced their split in May 2021 but, despite that, we have seen them together on more than one occasion since they have a common link, their daughter Alaïa. Although their romance ended, they have maintained a friendly relationship. Alaïa had her first communion

The surprising photo of Adamari López with Toni Costa Toni Costa was wearing a pastel pink suit and a white shirt, which matched the pink lace dress Adamari López wore for the special religious occasion. Little Alaïa wore a cute white outfit with lace details. Once again Adamari López and Stephanie Himonidis, better known as Chiqui Baby, were also seen together. That’s right, Toni Costa and the former Telemundo hosts posed together with Alaïa after the ceremony.

Alaïa’s first communion brings Ada and Toni together again As expected, internet users were quick to comment about seeing Toni Costa and Adamari López together again. “My God, how beautiful are the three of them.” “There will be nothing and no one to destroy this family.” “Adamari is making the first communion too?” “Ridiculous”, “I hope they reconcile.” “How beautiful they look together, may God allow them to live a full and wonderful life.” “The mother should have gone with another color of dress.” “Beautiful photo they are beautiful.”