Iconic host Adamari López is once again grabbing the spotlight since she shared the Wednesday dance she and her ex, Toni Costa, did for their daughter Alaïa’s birthday on Hoy Día.

Despite no longer being together, Adamari has made it clear on many occasions that both she and Toni Costa will parent Alaïa together. This time they demonstrated it by learning the viral TikTok dance.

Adamari proudly shows off the Wednesday dance she and Toni did with Alaïa

Hoy Día shared a clip of Monday’s show on Instagram. In it, Adamari talks about working on the choreography for her daughter Alaïa’s birthday party dance with Toni Costa.

The presenter said: “The girl who helps us on social media had sent it to us so that we could do it, since the father (Toni Costa) is the one who knows how to do choreography. I sent it to him and that morning we started rehearsing until it we did it right.”