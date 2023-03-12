Adamari proudly shows off the ‘Wednesday’ dance she and Toni did for Alaïa’s birthday
Adamari and her ex, Toni Costa, celebrated their daughter Alaïa's birthday. They showed off the Wednesday dance they all did. Adamari was very proud of it.
- Adamari and her ex, Toni Costa, celebrated their daughter Alaïa’s birthday.
- They showed off the Wednesday dance they all did together.
- Adamari was very proud of it.
Iconic host Adamari López is once again grabbing the spotlight since she shared the Wednesday dance she and her ex, Toni Costa, did for their daughter Alaïa’s birthday on Hoy Día.
Despite no longer being together, Adamari has made it clear on many occasions that both she and Toni Costa will parent Alaïa together. This time they demonstrated it by learning the viral TikTok dance.
Adamari proudly shows off the Wednesday dance she and Toni did with Alaïa
Hoy Día shared a clip of Monday’s show on Instagram. In it, Adamari talks about working on the choreography for her daughter Alaïa’s birthday party dance with Toni Costa.
The presenter said: “The girl who helps us on social media had sent it to us so that we could do it, since the father (Toni Costa) is the one who knows how to do choreography. I sent it to him and that morning we started rehearsing until it we did it right.”
Adamari talks about making the video with Toni and Alaïa
Adamari continued to talk about recording the video for her daughter’s birthday and several of her followers congratulated the host for coparenting peacefully with Toni Costa.
The presenter pointed out: “Toni, the father knows how to explain the moves. In fact, I shared a version of the video and Toni tells me, ‘It’s not on time, send me the video.’ So I had to ask him again pass it on to him so that he could edit it again and it would come out synchronized as it should be.”
Alaïa had a Wednesday themed party
Adamari and Toni’s daughter’s birthday was on Saturday, March 4. Adamari shared various videos of what Alaïa’s party was like. It was based on the popular Wednesday series.
In various videos that the presenter shared on Facebook, Toni Costa is dancing with their daughter and imitating the steps from the viral dance on the Netflix series.
Adamari stresses that there have been no problems with Toni
After proudly showing off their dance Adamari stressed that, despite not being with Toni, they have a healthy relationship because they’re dedicated to their daughter.
Adamari made the following clear: “Perhaps what we are doing as parents, as a family that independently is are no longer a couple, we have a healthy life as a family that will be like this forever, it benefits the girl a lot, she is accepting it from the best way and it’s the best for her.” To read Adamari and Toni’s birthday not for their daughter, click HERE.