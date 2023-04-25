Is Rosie Rivera getting divorced? Doña Rosa dispels the rumors

Is Rosie Rivera getting divorced?

Trouble may be brewing in the Rivera dynasty.

Doña Rosa dispels the rumors. Is Rosie Rivera getting divorced? Recently, rumors have begun circulating that Rosie Rivera, the younger sister of La Diva de la Banda, is having marital problems and could be on the brink of divorce. Given this Doña Rosa and Don Pedro spoke out. Jenni’s siblings have been fighting over alleged theft within the late singer’s companies and everything has pointed to the fact that Rosie Rivera’s husband was involved. Since then, speculation about her marriage has not stopped.

Is Rosie Rivera getting divorced? On Don Pedro’s YouTube channel, he and Doña Rosa took time to dispel, once and for all, the rumors that their daughter Rosie is divorcing Abel Flores, ending their love story. According to Doña Rosa, her daughter is still happily married, “Tere’s sister said that Rosie was getting a divorce, so all the people who hear this without knowing the truth are like parakeets, they just repeat and repeat,” said Jenni Rivera’s mother.

Doña Rosa dispels the rumors of her daughter’s alleged divorce “They repeat the bad things, because if you teach the parakeet bad words that’s what it learns, then people are good for gossip but look, I’m going to tell you to sit and sit waiting for Rosie’s divorce because she’s very happy with Abel and her children. They both work very hard, he helps her a lot and she helps him,” she added. Doña Rosa finally made it clear that Rosie’s marriage doing well and they are happy, “So they are a very close couple, I would have wanted to have it like this, he helps her with the children and everything, but as I have said all the time, if I had adored this man (Don Pedro), God doesn’t want you to adore anyone.”

She says that people only repeat gossip they hear about Rosie Rivera “People just talk for the sake of talking, Rosie is going to preach the word, she’s going to El Paso on May 10 to a women’s convention, go and see her so you know who Rosie Rivera is, just because you hear that she’s a thief, that she’s this and that,” added Mrs. Rosa regarding her daughter’s rumored divorce. “Keep talking, keep moving your heads, Jenni said that after all you’re spitting up because Rosie doesn’t even notice the gossip, the one who notices is me,” Jenni Rivera’s mother forcefully concluded.