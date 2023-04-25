Vadhir Derbez has a spectacular accident on ‘Derbez Family Vacation’ (VIDEO)

Eugenio Derbez’s son has a near fatal accident.

Vadhir Derbez loses control while paragliding.

It happened while filming Derbez Family Vacation. Vadhir Derbez has a spectacular accident: This new season of the popular Derbez reality show has been a success and fans have been enjoying their iconic family moments, many of which have gone viral on social media for being controversial and pretty funny. With all the different activities they do on Derbez Family Vacation, viewers know that anything could happen. Recently, the son of Eugenio Derbez and Silvana Prince had a spectacular accident during filming. Vadhir Derbez had trouble while paragliding A paragliding crash nearly killed Vadhir, who is the brother of José Eduardo and Aislinn, because the actor was trying to land in windy conditions. Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t cooperating and his trip almost became a nightmare. Vadhir was in constant communication with Eugenio Derbez, who told him he needed to land immediately. However this was almost impossible for Vadhir because a strong wind came up, preventing him from landing.

Windy conditions almost kept him from landing On top of the strong wind and the actor’s lack of experience, there were also trees preventing him from reaching the ground. The worst was yet to come for Vadhir He lost control and ended up falling full force into the trees. Luckily he was not badly injured and Eugenio Derbez’s son only broke his finger in the crash. His father was terrified something much worse had happened to his son.

Eugenio’s reaction to Vadhir’s crash Eugenio was watching his son try to land safely and saw the moment Vadhir plummeted to the ground. The production team immediately rushed to help him. Fans of the Derbez family’s reality show were terrified. Although, their sometimes dangerous antics have audiences tuning in to watch them.

Eugenio Derbez’s wife scolded him in front of the children In the second season of Derbez Family Vacation, we see a confrontation between Alessandra and Eugenio Derbez. The former member of Sentidos Opuestos chastised her husband, saying he put his life and that of his children at risk on their trip to Jamaica. “It is that I feel alone, it is that I feel that you do not validate it, that you do not see it… and that you do not accompany me. And vice versa, you try to minimize it by making a joke or mocking it and that doesn’t help me,” she said. “I need you to validate it, even if you don’t understand it and it’s not just the car or the speed, I need you to see me,” she cried, while Eugenio’s children were visibly uncomfortable.