Maribel Guardia reveals what she will do with Julián Figueroa’s ashes (PHOTOS)
Maribel Guardia talks about her son's untimely death. The actress reveals what she'll do with her son Julián Figueroa's ashes.
Maribel Guardia reveals what she will do with Julián Figueroa’s ashes. His painful death caused a huge commotion throughout Mexico. Maribel Guardia’s son died on April 9 at the age of 27. Although the beloved actress and singer is slowly resuming her daily activities, she’s still in mourning.
However, Maribel has always been quite open with the press. She’s shared some unique moments with her grandson who has been helping her deal with the tragedy.
Maribel Guardia reveals what will happen to Julián Figueroa’s ashes
Finally, Maribel Guardia has decided to talk about what she will do with her son Julián Figueroa’s ashes. Julián was discovered unresponsive by his wife after suffering a heart attack.
Maribel has discussed her plans with her husband. “We have talked, Marco and I, about how some of Julián’s ashes could be with his dad, right, because I don’t want to get rid of all of them,” she said.
Does she plan to scatter his ashes?
However, Maribel is considering the possibility of spreading some of her son’s ashes in Juliantla, the place where he grew up. “But maybe a little bit because Julián spent part of his childhood in Juliantla (Mexico). He loved horses and, obviously, he loved his father.”
“Then it is a possibility,” the actress told the media. On the other hand, the Costa Rican-Mexican actress revealed how she has been doing since her son’s death.
Maribel Guardia is aware that Imelda Tunon will move on at some point
Maribel revealed that she’s aware that her beloved little grandson José Julián will not always be with her because her daughter-in-law Imelda Tunon is a very young woman who can move on with her life.
“I know that he’s not my son, I know that perhaps my grandson will not always be with me, because his mother is young and is very beautiful, surely at some point she will get remarried,” the late singer Julián Figueroa’s mother said about her daughter-in-law Imelda Tuñón.