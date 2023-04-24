Maribel Guardia talks about her son’s death.

The actress reveals what she’ll do with Julián Figueroa’s ashes.

She’s aware that her daughter-in-law will move on at some point.

Maribel Guardia reveals what she will do with Julián Figueroa’s ashes. His painful death caused a huge commotion throughout Mexico. Maribel Guardia’s son died on April 9 at the age of 27. Although the beloved actress and singer is slowly resuming her daily activities, she’s still in mourning.

However, Maribel has always been quite open with the press. She’s shared some unique moments with her grandson who has been helping her deal with the tragedy.

Maribel Guardia reveals what will happen to Julián Figueroa’s ashes

Finally, Maribel Guardia has decided to talk about what she will do with her son Julián Figueroa’s ashes. Julián was discovered unresponsive by his wife after suffering a heart attack.

Maribel has discussed her plans with her husband. “We have talked, Marco and I, about how some of Julián’s ashes could be with his dad, right, because I don’t want to get rid of all of them,” she said.