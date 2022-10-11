At least 28 dead after Hurricane Julia passes through Central America

Hurricane Julia left at least 28 dead.

A landslide buried five people in Guatemala.

Authorities are still working on rescue and support efforts for the thousands of people who lost their homes. DEVASTATING HURRICANE. Authorities report at least 28 dead after Hurricane Julia passed through Central America and they are still working on rescue and support efforts for the thousands of people who lost their homes and all their belongings. This weekend, Julia arrived with the unbridled force of a Category 1 hurricane and, although little by little it was losing its intensity. the amount of rain that it dumped on Colombia, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and the south of Mexico was completely devastating and deadly. At least 28 dead after Hurricane Julia hit Central America Now that the weather has improved, the authorities are working on search and rescue efforts, but they have already reported 14 deceased in Guatemala, five in Honduras, nine in El Salvador and thousands of people who have been affected throughout Central America. A town located in the central northern part of the Guatemala called Panzós Alta Verapaz, five people died when they were buried by an avalanche on a hillside above their houses. While in the department of Huehuetenango nine more people died, including a soldier who was trying to cross a river during rescue work.

Julia hit Guatemala In addition to the 14 deaths in Guatemala, Julia has left some 167,000 homes in the country without power and destroyed a hydroelectric plant, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said. The president explained that Mexico will help them supply energy to certain areas, The Associated Press reported. In view of the dire situation, the Guatemalan government declared a state of emergency throughout the country, allowing it to centralize aid and take action. For now, they have ordered the deployment of civilians and soldiers to support the victims, while firefighters and the Red Cross work to evacuate people from the most affected areas.

Devastation in El Salvador The intense downpours caused rivers to overflow their banks, trees to fall and streets to become unusable in El Salvador, where they reported that at least five soldiers died after a wall collapsed in a house where they were sheltering from the rain in the municipality of Comasagua. The National Civil Police confirmed that two more people died after a wall fell and destroyed their home in the Salvadoran municipality of Guatajiagua. The authorities also found a deceased motorcyclist who was swept away by a current in the municipality of Amenia. The last victim registered so far in El Salvador was a 72-year-old man who died after a tree fell on his house in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Caluco, Civil Protection reported.

Honduras weathers the storm In Honduras, firefighters found the body of a 22-year-old woman who died after being swept away by a swollen river in the northern municipality of Choloma. They also confirmed that in the northern municipality of Brus Laguna a couple and a 4-year-old girl died when the canoe they were traveling in capsized. A 24-year-old man also died when a tree fell on him, reported Leónidas Centeno, mayor of the northern department of Jinotega. For now, the national government maintains the red alert status in all the country. Julia will continue her way to the south of Mexico, although she has already degraded to a remnant, according to official data.