70 million people under alert for cold snap this week in the US
Some 70 million people are under alert for a cold snap. Authorities warn that winter temperatures will arrive this week.
COLD SNAP ALERT IN THE UNITED STATES! Climate experts warn that some 70 million people are under alert for a cold snap that is coming that will bring winter temperatures this week, mainly to the eastern half of the US.
Gone is the heat of summer and now that we are in the middle of autumn, the weather is beginning to cool down, but meteorologists warn that this week temperatures will be the coldest on record since April and that temperatures will even be lower than usual for this time of the year.
About 70 million people in the United States will have to deal with the coming days with temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below the normal temperature for mid-October due to a low pressure wave coming from Canada.
This pressure wave coming from the north pushes cold air south, causing temperatures to drop in the Midwest, South, and East of the United States, mainly in very early hours in the morning and late at night, explained El Diario NY.
How long will the cold weather last?
Experts predict that this weather, with really low temperatures and even snowfall, will last until Thursday and warn that in some areas the thermometers could register temps below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
It will feel like winter’s arrived, even though it’s still fall. In fact, meteorologist Carlos Robles explained that already this Monday there were temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below usual for this time of year.
Where will the cold snap hit?
Weather forecasts indicate that the cold snap could hit the city of Denver, Colorado, to the Gulf Coast through Louisiana, northern Virginia and even parts of New York. In fact, they expect snow to fall in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.
According to experts, the coldest day this week will be Wednesday, when temperatures could drop to 30 ° F in cities like Jackson, Mississippi and Chicago, Illinois, according to El Diario NY. These will be the lowest temperatures since April.
US: Half cold, half hot
Just as half the country will be plunged into the cold, the other half will face heat. “Great divide in the US today with possible cold record in the East and possible record heat in the West,” warned KHOU11 meteorologist Pat Cavlin on Twitter.
For now, the snow in the middle of October has caught the attention of people who have already shared photos of the mountains covered in white and some fallen branches due to snowfall on social media.