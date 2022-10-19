70 million people under alert for cold snap this week in the US

Some 70 million people are under alert for the approaching cold snap.

COLD SNAP ALERT IN THE UNITED STATES! Climate experts warn that some 70 million people are under alert for a cold snap that is coming that will bring winter temperatures this week, mainly to the eastern half of the US.

Gone is the heat of summer and now that we are in the middle of autumn, the weather is beginning to cool down, but meteorologists warn that this week temperatures will be the coldest on record since April and that temperatures will even be lower than usual for this time of the year.

About 70 million people in the United States will have to deal with the coming days with temperatures 15 to 25 degrees below the normal temperature for mid-October due to a low pressure wave coming from Canada.

This pressure wave coming from the north pushes cold air south, causing temperatures to drop in the Midwest, South, and East of the United States, mainly in very early hours in the morning and late at night, explained El Diario NY.