Galilea Montijo responds to rumors she’s in a new relationship
People are still talking about Galilea Montijo and her recent split from former deputy Fernando Reina. Now the Hoy host is being linked to a Spanish influencer named Isaac Moreno, who she is said to be dating.
Given the talk on social media, the presenter’s team clarified Galilea’s current situation and attempted to put an end to speculation about her and Isaac Moreno.
Journalist Michelle Rubalcava posted a video her YouTube channel alleging that the television host is getting closer to sexy Spanish influencer, Isaac Moreno.
In the video that lasts just over 20 minutes, the journalist reveals several photos and places where Galilea and Isaac have appeared at the same time. It seems the rumors are gaining strength.
What did Galilea Montijo say about her supposed new romance?
People reported that they contacted the Galilea Montijo team and asked them about the romance. Danna Vázquez, the presenter’s publicist, addressed the rumors.
“She has been divorced for months and we will surely see her with many people,” said Galilea’s publicist. Although it was a forceful statement, the reality is that she didn’t actually say the rumors weren’t true.
Have Galilee and Isaac been seen together recently?
Michelle Rubalcava also reveals in her video that Galilea and Isaac have been seen out together. She showed a photo of the Spanish influencer on a bicycle, turning to Galilea who’s standing with her back to him.
The journalist also pointed out that they both recently were seen at a restaurant called Animal Masaryk in Polanco, CDMX. They were there celebrating Isaac’s birthday.
Who is Isaac Moreno?
According to El Heraldo de México, Isaac Moreno is an influencer and model born in Tenerife, Canary Islands in Spain. His age is unknown. Before becoming a model, Isaac studied accounting.
After working in accounting, he became a structural engineer and in California for 15 years. He’s known online for his impressive physique. Isaac also has an 8-year-old son.