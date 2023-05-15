Galilea Montijo responds to rumors she’s in a new relationship

Galilea Montijo’s team addressed relationship rumors.

This comes after her split from Fernando Reina.

She’s rumored to be dating a Spanish influencer.

People are still talking about Galilea Montijo and her recent split from former deputy Fernando Reina. Now the Hoy host is being linked to a Spanish influencer named Isaac Moreno, who she is said to be dating.

Given the talk on social media, the presenter’s team clarified Galilea’s current situation and attempted to put an end to speculation about her and Isaac Moreno.

Galilea Montijo addresses relationship rumors

Journalist Michelle Rubalcava posted a video her YouTube channel alleging that the television host is getting closer to sexy Spanish influencer, Isaac Moreno.

In the video that lasts just over 20 minutes, the journalist reveals several photos and places where Galilea and Isaac have appeared at the same time. It seems the rumors are gaining strength.