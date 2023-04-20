Galilea Montijo’s ex’s alleged cheating led to their divorce

Allegedly Galilea Montijo’s ex-husband was unfaithful.

This may have led to their divorce.

The host’s ex is said to be expecting a new baby!

Galilea Montijo’s ex-husband was unfaithful: On March 11 Hoy host Galilea Montijo announced she and her husband Fernando Reina were divorcing after eleven years of marriage. Everyone was shocked by the news.

This happened shortly after Andrea Legarreta announced her split from Erik Rubín, and Tania Rincón also announced her divorce. Now rumors have emerged that Fernando Reina may have cheated.

Was Galilea Montijo’s ex-husband unfaithful?

According to speculation, Galilea Montijo was betrayed by her husband of 11 years, Fernando Reina. According to Debate, the host and ex-beauty queen had to deal with the idea that her husband had a new love.

It’s rumored that Galilea’s husband had been very careful to keep his alleged affair from his wife and from the media.