Video of Jenni Rivera’s accident resurfaces.

Clothes and debris are strewn about the scene.

People continue to mourn La Diva de la Banda’s death.

Images of Jenni Rivera’s accident resurface. Her death impacted Mexico music because she won the affection of Hispanic and American audiences in her short life, and they still mourn her departure.

On December 2012, minutes after taking off from the airport in Monterrey where she gave her last concert, the aircraft she was traveling in with several other people crashed. Mario Macías, her lawyer; Jacob Yebale; Gerardo “N”, the pilots Miguel Pérez and Alejandro Torres were all killed.

La Diva de la Banda’s shocking death

The Secretaría de Comunicación y Transporte (SCT) reported on the afternoon of December 9 that it had found the plane at the El Tejocote ranch, Iturbide municipality in the northern state of Nuevo León. The Lear jet was destroyed.

Clothes, photos and identification were scattered all over the ground. The signs of pain at the tragedy began, but above all the expressions of affection for the interpreter who gave her voice to millions of women.