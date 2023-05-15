Images of clothes strewn about the scene of Jenni Rivera’s terrible accident resurface
Video of Jenni Rivera's accident resurfaces. Clothes and debris are strewn about the scene. People continue to mourn La Diva de la Banda's death.
Images of Jenni Rivera’s accident resurface. Her death impacted Mexico music because she won the affection of Hispanic and American audiences in her short life, and they still mourn her departure.
On December 2012, minutes after taking off from the airport in Monterrey where she gave her last concert, the aircraft she was traveling in with several other people crashed. Mario Macías, her lawyer; Jacob Yebale; Gerardo “N”, the pilots Miguel Pérez and Alejandro Torres were all killed.
La Diva de la Banda’s shocking death
The Secretaría de Comunicación y Transporte (SCT) reported on the afternoon of December 9 that it had found the plane at the El Tejocote ranch, Iturbide municipality in the northern state of Nuevo León. The Lear jet was destroyed.
Clothes, photos and identification were scattered all over the ground. The signs of pain at the tragedy began, but above all the expressions of affection for the interpreter who gave her voice to millions of women.
What caused Jenni Rivera’s accident?
The Lear jet that crashed did not have a black box, since its year of assembly is 1969, did not require them in planes of that size. It was revealed that while she was alive, she received death threats on several occasions until the day she died. The evidence, however, is flimsy, according to El Financiero.
Now Fer C. Márquez has posted a TikTok video showing some of Jenni Rivera’s clothing hanging between the branches of the trees and other garments strewn across the ground.
They even showed traces of her hair!
Her iconic Mexican pink dress with embroidered flower details appears on the ground and, as if that were not enough, her dirt-covered ID can be seen.. A disturbing part of the video shows parts of what was Jenni Rivera’s hair, so it is speculated that she got stuck in one of the large fans. It is presumed her body was mutilated after the spectacular accident.
Finally, in the video you can see a wooden cross that has the name of “La Gran Señora” covered in white and red roses, several candles and an image of Jenni Rivera. Netizens immediately reacted” “Who else had the fantasy that she was alive?”, “Her hair impacted me the most.” “They really say that Jenni Rivera never got on that plane.”