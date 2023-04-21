Remembering singer Jenni Rivera 10 years after her death

More than 10 years have passed since Jenni Rivera’s tragic death.

She was killed in a plane crash.

Find out the chilling details of the terrible accident.

Learn about Jenni Rivera’s tragic death. More than 10 years have passed since the Diva de la Banda’s death and there is not a single day that goes by when her most faithful fans do not remember her. She is one of the most iconic stars of the last decade that, even now, remains incredibly popular.

Jenni Rivera was an internationally famous regional Mexican singer. She brought her music to millions of fans in Mexico, the United States and Latin America. However, both privately and professionally, she was plagued by controversies that marked her career until the day she died. Learn more about the singer!

Who was Jenni Rivera?

Dolores Janney Rivera was an American singer born in Long Beach, California, on July 2, 1969. During her childhood and adolescence, she stood out for her love of music, but also for being an excellent student. She spoke at her high school graduation despite the fact that she had to take time off for the birth of her first daughter, Chiquis.

To earn money, Rivera sold her music at tianguis and, after graduating from college, she signed a contract to record an album with her father’s record label. Her talent and determination earned her a major record deal and she recorded her first album in 1992. This began her music career and she became known affectionately as the Diva de la Banda.