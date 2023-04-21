Remembering singer Jenni Rivera 10 years after her death
More than 10 years have passed since Jenni Rivera's tragic death. She was killed in a plane crash. Find out the chilling details of the terrible accident.
Learn about Jenni Rivera’s tragic death. More than 10 years have passed since the Diva de la Banda’s death and there is not a single day that goes by when her most faithful fans do not remember her. She is one of the most iconic stars of the last decade that, even now, remains incredibly popular.
Jenni Rivera was an internationally famous regional Mexican singer. She brought her music to millions of fans in Mexico, the United States and Latin America. However, both privately and professionally, she was plagued by controversies that marked her career until the day she died. Learn more about the singer!
Who was Jenni Rivera?
Dolores Janney Rivera was an American singer born in Long Beach, California, on July 2, 1969. During her childhood and adolescence, she stood out for her love of music, but also for being an excellent student. She spoke at her high school graduation despite the fact that she had to take time off for the birth of her first daughter, Chiquis.
To earn money, Rivera sold her music at tianguis and, after graduating from college, she signed a contract to record an album with her father’s record label. Her talent and determination earned her a major record deal and she recorded her first album in 1992. This began her music career and she became known affectionately as the Diva de la Banda.
Her most important achievements
Jenni Rivera was nominated for four Latin Grammy Awards, but perhaps among her most outstanding achievements is the double platinum award for her album Parrandera, Rebelde y Atrevida, released in 2005. This album cemented her place on the Billboard charts.
Throughout her career, Jenni Rivera never hesitated to try her luck with new musical genres, standing out in regional Mexican, banda and also in ranchera music. She was the first artist of Latin descent to sell out the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, and the first regional Mexican singer to fill the Staples Center. When everything seemed to be going well for Jenni Rivera, a terrible accident took her life.
How did Jenni Rivera die?
Jenni Rivera’s death was followed in real time after Mexican media reported the disappearance of the plane that was transporting the actress to Mexico City, where was going to be a judge on La Voz… Mexico. On December 9, 2012, the Learjet that was transporting her along with six other people disappeared from radars, shocking her fans.
There were no survivors and the plane virtually disintegrated on impact, which occurred at a speed of approximately 1,000 mph. Despite the efforts of the National Transportation Safety Board to clarify what happened, the official cause of the mishap was never determined, since the black box could never be located.
The controversy behind Jenni Rivera’s death
At the time of her death, Jenni Rivera was involved in several controversies. One of them, and perhaps the most important, was the fact that she was going through a divorce from Esteban Loaiza. According to rumors, the cause of the split was an alleged affair between the former baseball player and Rivera’s eldest daughter, Chiquis.
Another detail that had a great impact on her fans that Jenni Rivera had said she received death threats and even the FBI had warned her that she could be the target of attacks. However, this is just one of the many conspiracy theories surrounding her death.