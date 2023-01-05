Jenni Rivera’s terrifying autopsy report: “She is unrecognizable”

Jenni Rivera’s autopsy report.

What happened to the singer’s body?

“I think my daughter’s body is unrecognizable.”

The death of singer Jenni Rivera shocked millions, since she was at the top of regional Mexican music. The artist, also known as the Diva de la Banda, died in an accident 10 years ago. She lives on in the hearts of her fans.

It should be remembered that Jenni Rivera was killed on December 9, 2012 in a plane crash. Jenni had left a concert in Monterrey and was heading to the state of Toluca. However, the aircraft suffered a mishap and crashed in a mountainous area in Nuevo León.

Jenni Rivera’s autopsy report

Immediately, images of the alleged remains of the singer began to circulate online where you can see the artist’s clothing among the trees. Even a photo of a lock of her hair went viral, so many say that she was dismembered in the impact.

Details about her death and what the autopsy showed have also been revealed. First reports stated that her body was “unrecognizable” when it was found. Her family at that time stated that a DNA test had to be done to identify her.