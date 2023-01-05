Jenni Rivera’s terrifying autopsy report: “She is unrecognizable”
Jenni Rivera's autopsy report. What happened to the beloved singer's body? "I think my daughter's body is unrecognizable."
- Jenni Rivera’s autopsy report.
- What happened to the singer’s body?
- “I think my daughter’s body is unrecognizable.”
The death of singer Jenni Rivera shocked millions, since she was at the top of regional Mexican music. The artist, also known as the Diva de la Banda, died in an accident 10 years ago. She lives on in the hearts of her fans.
It should be remembered that Jenni Rivera was killed on December 9, 2012 in a plane crash. Jenni had left a concert in Monterrey and was heading to the state of Toluca. However, the aircraft suffered a mishap and crashed in a mountainous area in Nuevo León.
Immediately, images of the alleged remains of the singer began to circulate online where you can see the artist’s clothing among the trees. Even a photo of a lock of her hair went viral, so many say that she was dismembered in the impact.
Details about her death and what the autopsy showed have also been revealed. First reports stated that her body was “unrecognizable” when it was found. Her family at that time stated that a DNA test had to be done to identify her.
First reports by local media stated that the singer’s body was “unrecognizable”. At that time, one of the witnesses stated that the singer’s body was missing her head when it was found. Officially, a DNA test identified the singer’s remains.
Her autopsy was performed at the University Hospital of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, according to Diario Sur. "The results could be ready in 24 hours or it could take days, depending on the chemical quality of the remains," the Nuevo León spokesman announced at the time.
“I wish it was a lie”
After Jenni Rivera’s was announced, her family traveled to Monterrey to recover her body: “I think my daughter’s body is unrecognizable,” the singer’s father, Don Pedro Rivera, told the media.
After Jenni Rivera's was announced, her family traveled to Monterrey to recover her body: "I think my daughter's body is unrecognizable," the singer's father, Don Pedro Rivera, told the media.

The Great Lady's brother Juan Rivera, could not believe what had happened: "I wish it was a lie," said Juan, who hoped to find his sister alive. "There is a 95% probability of bad news, but we cling to that remaining 5% because we still don't have the body. And with that percentage God can do a great miracle," he added.
Jenni Rivera’s remains
Jenni Rivera’s remains rest in All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, California, and her legacy is such that on July 2, 2016, Council member Dee Andrews named a Long Beach public park Jenni Rivera Memorial Park, in recognition of her artistic legacy and her contributions to the community.
Her legacy goes beyond the music she recorded and the television shows she appeared on. The memory of Jenni Rivera lives on with her fans and also in those who have benefited from her foundations: Love, Jenni Lives and Jenni's Refuge.