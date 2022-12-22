Jenni Rivera’s sister speaks out.

She discussed robbery accusations.

People suspect he committed the crime. Recently, a fragment of an interview given by the Rivera siblings went viral. Particularly because of the statements by the of the ‘Diva de la Banda’s’ sister. Rosie Rivera says that Jenni Rivera was robbed and some suspect her husband. Juan and Rosie Rivera were interviewed on De Primera Mano, hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante. They were there to answer some unresolved questions regarding their family and their new single in honor of their late sister Jenni. “I didn’t steal and I don’t have to show everything I have either” The interviewer asks Rosie directly about the accusations that her nephews (Jenni Rivera’s children) made that she allegedly stole from their mother’s company. Quickly, Rosie responded: “I thank you for asking me in a respectful way. I didn’t steal and I don’t have the need to show everything I have to defend myself. God will do that if he so wishes, I sleep in peace, I know the love I have for my sister and that I have no love for money.”

Rosie Rivera says that Jenni Rivera was robbed Surprisingly, she did say that Jenni Rivera’s company had actually been robbed, but it was not by the person many imagined: “Something did happen years ago and it was very painful for me, because it was someone close to me, who was not Juan and I took action. It wasn’t a secret.” Rosie continued: “I told my niece (Chiquis who was the next executor), I told the managers, the lawyers and asked for suggestions. I kicked this person out of the company and over time we found solutions. It is painful that, after finding a solution and money being paid, because I made sure that every penny was returned.”

“It was someone who had a gambling problem” Jenni Rivera’s sister offered more details about the situation: “This was not love of money, it was someone who had a gambling problem. This person immediately regretted it, and it was no secret. My mother didn’t know, my father and the other children didn’t know about him, I think that was my mistake because I thought it was not healthy for everyone to know since this can be fixed.” Rosie Rivera also stressed that when this situation came to light, she did not speak because she didn’t want to hurt the person who regretted committing the “robbery” and because she did not want to talk about the people she loves. “My image crumbled down, but I’m still the same because I know who I am,” concluded the Déjame el instructivo singer.

People expressed their opinions on social media Finally, given the surprising statements, many people expressed their opinions on social media. They even created their own theories, claiming that the person who stole was Rosie Rivera’s own husband and for that reason she hadn’t denied the accusations until now. Some of them said: “Why doesn’t she say who was the one who stole? It’s already known that it was her husband.” “She didn’t steal anything… she only kept all the profits of the company,”to highlight a few. Click here to see the complete interview where Rosie Rivera admits that Jenni Rivera was robbed.