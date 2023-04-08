Yeri Mua says Jenni Rivera’s estate is suing her.

Why was Yeri Mua accused of copyright infringement?

The TikToker’s lawyers received an unexpected legal document.

Recently the name of popular Mexican TikToker Yeri Mua has been on everyone’s lips and, to the surprise of many, it has to do with a controversy involving La Diva de la Banda. Jenni Rivera’s estate is suing the influencer for copyright infringement. Find out all the details!

In a live broadcast, the content creator from Veracruz, Mexico, confirmed that she was involved in an unexpected legal situation with the late singer Jenni Rivera. The singer’s lawyers have accused her of copyright infringement.

Jenni Rivera’s estate sues influencer Yeri Mua

A video shared by Tiktoker @chismeyerimua repeated information that Yeri herself had told her more than 10 million followers on the platform, in her most recent live.

“I just received news today from my lawyers… I didn’t know that you had to request a permit to be able to characterize yourself as a celebrity,” began the host of MTV’s La Venganz de los Ex.