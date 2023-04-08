Jenni Rivera’s estate sues influencer Yeri Mua for copyright infringement
Recently the name of popular Mexican TikToker Yeri Mua has been on everyone’s lips and, to the surprise of many, it has to do with a controversy involving La Diva de la Banda. Jenni Rivera’s estate is suing the influencer for copyright infringement. Find out all the details!
In a live broadcast, the content creator from Veracruz, Mexico, confirmed that she was involved in an unexpected legal situation with the late singer Jenni Rivera. The singer’s lawyers have accused her of copyright infringement.
A video shared by Tiktoker @chismeyerimua repeated information that Yeri herself had told her more than 10 million followers on the platform, in her most recent live.
“I just received news today from my lawyers… I didn’t know that you had to request a permit to be able to characterize yourself as a celebrity,” began the host of MTV’s La Venganz de los Ex.
The content creator pointed out: “I feel disturbed because they sued me for copyright”
“Right now I feel disturbed because they sued me for copyright infringement. I was sued for copyright infringement by Jenni Rivera, I was sued for having used her image and I was shocked. Right now I owe her millions of dollars for having imitated her,” explained Yeri Mua.
“Especially since I dressed up, and I put on a dress that she had used, they took it as copyright infringement. Now yes, well, I no longer do any impersonation of a famous person, in one of those I would end up in jail,” said the content creator.
She said Jenni’s lawyers said she can’t impersonate the singer
Finally, Yeri Mua stressed that thanks to the fact that she had a great resemblance to the singer, Jenni’s lawyers accused her of copyright infringement. “They are afraid that I will go out into the street and people will ask me for autographs thinking that I am Jenni Rivera,” she said.
The situation occurs right after the TikToker post at least eight videos wearing makeup and clothing that impersonate the late Diva de la Banda, something that many weren’t happy with.
Users did not hesitate to comment
Some social media users commented on the viral videos and opinions were divided about the content creator.
“The Diva dies again.” “Jenni would be rolling in her grave.” “I loved the interpretation, I hope it doesn’t happen again.” “If Jenni lived, she would jump out of the plane by herself.” “It wasn’t plagiarism, it’s an insult.” “It was Juan Rivera, he was watching your live.” “They are seeing who they can squeeze money from,” to highlight some of the thousands of comments.