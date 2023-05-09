Terrible images of the murder of influencer Kevin Kaletry

Influencer Kevin Kaletry was killed in broad daylight in Mexico City.

Several famous influencers were at the scene.

Two suspects were arrested. Wendy Guevara describes what happened. A shocking tragedy occurred during a press event attended by Mexican influencers involved with Las Perdidas. An influencer named Kevin Kaletry was murdered in the La Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. The incident occurred on Thursday, May 4, according to the El Financiero. The victim, who was shot in the head, was just 26 years old. Reports indicate that he was in a hotel in Colonia La Condesa, in Mexico City. Mexican influencer Kevin Kaletry is murdered After the heartbreaking events that occurred yesterday, the authorities confirmed the arrest of one suspect and another person who was implicated in the crime in the Doctores neighborhood in Mexico City. Wendy Guevara, an influencer, who is also part of Las Perdidas, revealed through her Instagram stories they were at a press conference where they were introducing a new project called La Escuelita, which will involve various popular internet personalities.

Influencer Wendy Guevara witnessed everything that happened Through her stories, Wendy said Kevin Kaletry’s murder occurred while this event was taking place. She also said she knew the young man. Various images of the tragic incident have been leaked online, which are quite explicit. In some of the images you can see how the young man lying on the ground after being shot in the head with a pool of blood around him. According to Wendy Guevara, she saw him get shot.

They were at a press event In a video leaked on Twitter, you can see how the influencer was talking to a reporter about the La Escuelita project, and talking about the guests who will g on it. As they were talking, a noise was heard. The reporter’s immediate reaction was to cover one of his colleagues and Wendy Guevara saw the whole thing. Wendy, a member of Las Perdidas, said that Kevin Kaletry, who was also an influencer, “died quickly.”

More details of Kevin Kaletry’s murder “I am right now in shock. We’re all scared,” Wendy revealed. We all came to meet at this press conference. So I had met the guy (Kevin Kaletry) through the Zoom rehearsals, there I saw that he was speaking and what he was going to say in his script,” said the Mexican influencer. El Financiero revealed that the Mexico City security unit announced that the alleged shooters fled on a green motorcycle. However they were quickly apprehended by police.