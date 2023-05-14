Sandra Ávila Beltrán wins legal battle with Telemundo.

La Reina del Pacífico could now sue the network for millions.

Telemundo used her image without permission.

Bad news is coming for Telemundo as Sandra Ávila Beltrán, better known as ‘La Reina del Pacífico’, did not sit idly by and has won a major legal battle with the network.

This paves the way for the Queen to sue Telemundo for using her image without her permission to promote the success series La Reina del Sur.

La Reina del Pacífico wins legal battle with Telemundo

On Monday, May 8, Sandra Ávila Beltrán won a major legal battle with Telemundo for using her image without permission. She is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence.

She was also threatening to sue Netflix México, however, the Instituto Mexicano de la Propiedad Industrial (IMPI) declared that there was no evidence to demonstrate that company used her image.