Gaby Spanic exits Telemundo and leaves ‘Top Chef VIP 2’

Gaby Spanic suddenly disappeared from Top Chef VIP 2.

Why did she leave Telemundo?

Find out what the actress had to say about the popular show. The second season of Top Chef VIP kicked off on Telemundo with fabulous celebrities competing and testing their culinary skills. Stars like Germán Montero, Arturo Peniche, Laura Zapata, Johnny Lozada and are competing this year. However, one well-known contestant, actress Gaby Spanic, surprisingly decided to leave the reality show hosted by Carmen Villalobos. She has now revealed her surprising reasons for leaving Telemundo. Why did the Gaby Spanic leave Top Chef VIP? «For personal reasons, she will not continue in the competition,» Telemundo posted on Instagram. «Our love and respect for her.» Many people did not feel that they were getting the whole story. And they were right, because the Venezuelan actress shared the real reason she left Top Chef VIP and everyone is confused and surprised. She explained her point of view on social media.

Did Telemundo disrespect her? “I am here showing my face, Top Chef has been a project where I discovered what I am capable of. I don’t like cheating, hypocrisy and favoritism, much less being told that I’m not capable,» Spanic said on social media. Spanic tried to make it clear that she is not leaving because of ego or because she believes she is superior to the rest of her colleagues on the reality show. She says she’s been treated differently from the rest of the contestants.

Gaby says they belittled her «Be careful, it is not as many say that I have an inflated ego or that the industry has changed, because sometimes they treat me like a stranger, but I am not a stranger,» Gaby Spanic explained. «I come from below, from very below and when they discredit me it is frustrating because it is not that the public decides, it is that ‘some’ producers despise the true value of the actors,» the Venezuelan actress said on social media.

Gaby Spanic was very angry «We have been devalued for fear supposedly so as not to become monsters, but I am not going to allow them to denigrate my dignity as a woman, as a human being and as a professional,» continued the La Usurpadora star. “I am here showing my face, Top Chef has been a project where I discovered what I am capable of. I don’t like cheating, hypocrisy and favoritism, much less being told that I’m not capable of holding on,» Spanic said on social media, according to Mag El Comercio.