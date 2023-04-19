Arturo Peniche talked to MundoNOW about his experience on Top Chef VIP.

He also talked about his relationship with Laura Zapata on the show. Arturo Peniche, a popular Mexican soap opera actor, spoke exclusively with MundoNow about his experience on Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP. He also discussed his relationship with Laura Zapata. The Mexico City born actor pointed out that he is happy and grateful to appear on the cooking show, as he says that he has learned various culinary techniques and things that he didn’t know how to do before. Arturo Peniche talks about his experience on Top Chef VIP Arturo Peniche greeted us warmly and began to talk about his experience on the Telemundo show, Top Chef VIP. Peniche said he learned to do many things that he didn’t know how to do before. “I’m going to tell you that I never thought I could cook a dish in 25 minutes, never, never really. At Top Chef VIP I learned to do it, from there I can tell you that it has been a wonderful experience, there have been good and bad votes for my food but that is the learning stage.”

Arturo Peniche explains the differences between filming a reality show and a telenovela like María Mercedes with Laura Zapata Peniche was asked about the difference between filming a reality show and a telenovela. He pointed out that they are completely different things, since they require completely different skill sets. “Top Chef VIP has nothing to do with a soap opera, nor with its level of production. It has to do with a level of production of emotions, a level of provocation, palate, tasting, it’s a personal challenge. When I work as an actor, I’m a man who unfolds into a character, who has an absolute, unresolved portrait, which is not mine, and I have the chance to break down a character, so they are different things.”

The actor touched on his relationship with Laura Zapata Top Chef VIP is not the first time that Arturo Peniche and actress Laura Zapata have worked together. They both appeared on the successful telenovela María Mercedes in 1993. Arturo talked about their relationship. “We were at the last tribute to Rogelio Guerra while he was alive, not posthumously. It was very exciting, and being here today at Top Chef facing each other in the kitchen has been very interesting because she’s a great cook as well as being a great actress and a great human being. She’s at the level of a chef, being with her and suddenly beating her, or being beaten by her, she beats us all, this coexistence has been very cool.”

What did Arturo Peniche’s son Brandon think? In addition to sharing that he enjoys working with Laura Zapata, he also talked about his son, actor Brandon Peniche, and what he thinks about his father appearing on a reality show. “Brandon also cooks very tasty. He told me, ‘Dad, please don’t push yourself too much, as far as you feel, up to there.’ And the last time I saw him, which was about 15 days ago, I told him, ‘You know what, son? Well yes, as far as I say, and it will be until the end’. So let’s hope we can hold out.”