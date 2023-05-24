Puerto Rican rapper Luar La L was arrested with one other person.

He was arrested at dawn.

He was charged with drug and weapons possession.

The Puerto Rican rapper Luar La L was arrested on Monday along with another person for possession of drugs, a 9-millimeter Glock pistol, two chargers and ammunition, the Police reported.

Police said agents from the Intelligence Division of the Puerto Rico Police arrested Raúl Armando Del Valle Robles, the 26-year-old rapper’s given name, along with Emmanuel Ventura, also 26.

Luar La L was arrested in Puerto Rico

Del Valle Robles and Ventura were arrested at 03:45 (07:45 GMT) after being pulled over in a Dodge Ram TRX truck that the rapper was driving in a San Juan neighborhood. Both men could face charges for violations of the Weapons Law and the Controlled Substances Law.

Luar La L is the son of former Miss Universe Brenda Robles and merengue singer Raúl Armando del Valle. Luar La L was also detained by municipal agents from Carolina, a neighboring municipality to San Juan, for drug possession.