Puerto Rican rapper Luar La L is arrested for drug and weapons possession
Puerto Rican rapper Luar La L was arrested with one other person. He was arrested at dawn. He was charged with drug and weapons possession.
- Puerto Rican rapper Luar La L was arrested with one other person.
- He was arrested at dawn.
- He was charged with drug and weapons possession.
The Puerto Rican rapper Luar La L was arrested on Monday along with another person for possession of drugs, a 9-millimeter Glock pistol, two chargers and ammunition, the Police reported.
Police said agents from the Intelligence Division of the Puerto Rico Police arrested Raúl Armando Del Valle Robles, the 26-year-old rapper’s given name, along with Emmanuel Ventura, also 26.
Luar La L was arrested in Puerto Rico
Del Valle Robles and Ventura were arrested at 03:45 (07:45 GMT) after being pulled over in a Dodge Ram TRX truck that the rapper was driving in a San Juan neighborhood. Both men could face charges for violations of the Weapons Law and the Controlled Substances Law.
Luar La L is the son of former Miss Universe Brenda Robles and merengue singer Raúl Armando del Valle. Luar La L was also detained by municipal agents from Carolina, a neighboring municipality to San Juan, for drug possession.
He gave one last concert
Luar La L participated this weekend in one of the two concerts by De La Ghetto at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The commander of the Drug Bureau, Wilson Lebrón, pointed out that the arrest occurred while several groups of agents were carrying out surveillance.
Lebrón was arrested in 2021 for marijuana possession but he was not charged. Video of him leaving the courthouse with his mother went viral at that time.
Luar La L goes viral for snubbing his mother
According to Primera Hora, his mother, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 1994, went to hug him and he snubbed her. “Jump over there. What’s wrong with you,” the rapper said in front of the cameras.
The police report details that, “The driver of the Dodge Ram TRX vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Raúl Armando Del Valle Robles, and his companion Emmanuel Ventura, 26, both Carolina residents, were arrested at the scene. During the intervention, controlled substances, a Glock 9 mm caliber pistol, two magazines and ammunition were seized.»