He says his congregation is afraid. Pastor Misael Santana sees the Florida’s new anti-immigrant law as an «attack» on the church. «This law causes great damage to families, especially in churches.» Although it has not yet gone into effect, Ron DeSantis’ new legislation has even sparked fear among religious congregations. «There is great concern in the churches» Santana spoke to MundoNow about the God of Prophecy Church organization he runs. «There is great concern in the churches because we have even lost many parishioners. They have left the state due to this law. This has attacked the church in its development, in the number of members that we had before this law was passed.»

God himself loves immigrants The pastor says that there is fear in the congregation to the point that he has already seen many people flee the state. He has meditated on why Governor Ron DeSantis has signed this new law which persecutes «a large number of people who have come to this country to work and improve themselves, but don’t have documents.» Santana recalls that in the Bible, God himself claims to love immigrants in the book of Deuteronomy, where you can read, «Love the foreigner by giving him bread and clothing.»

«The church does not support illegal migration» But that’s not all. “One of the things that God advised them, or rather he ordered the people of Israel, and that is still a law for the Israelites… it is that they remember the immigrant… they will remember the foreigner knowing that they themselves were foreigners.” Based on biblical principles, the pastor believes that the legislation enacted by Ron DeSantis goes against God. «The church does not support illegal migration,» Santana clarifies, but, «There is a lot of consideration for the people from those countries who are forced to leave their land.»

«Sometimes the embassies of their countries do not give them the opportunities» The United States, as he explains, «is one of the most developed, most powerful countries, with a thriving economy» and immigrants see a better life for their families here. «Sometimes the embassies of their countries do not give them the opportunities, the vote of trust so that they can come» legally. The spiritual leader recognizes that laws must be respected. However, «Sometimes there has been abuse of authority and we pastors must be willing to defend the helpless.»