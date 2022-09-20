Hardly anyone attended the funeral of music promoter Jesús Sonqui.

Close friends of the businessman reveal the reality.

"Where are those who claimed to be his friends?" A few days after the murder of businessman and music promoter, 36-year-old Jesús Sonqui, his funeral was held on the night of September 14. However, a close friend who was at his funeral, revealed a sad reality. It turns out that very few people showed up at Sonqui's funeral. Héctor Manuel Ibarra, former participant of La Academia, posted a video in which he complains about all those people who he claims called themselves 'friends' of the promoter because none of them were there to give him his last good-bye. How did Jesus Sonqui die? Representative of regional Mexican artists, Jesus Sonqui worked with acts such as Alta Consigna and Panchito Arredondo. His murder occurred on September 12, 2021 when he was attacked while he was eating at a street food stall. The manager of singer Panchito Arredondo could not do anything to protect himself from the hail of bullets because they caught him completely off guard. Tribuna says that he tried to pull out his own gun but was not able to fire at his attackers.

Sonqui's funeral Two days after his tragic murder, the music promoter's funeral took place. But the sad thing is that very few people were present at the event, according to what his friend Héctor Ibarra revealed in a video. The former participant on La Academia can be seen on the outskirts of the establishment where the funeral was allegedly taking place and he spoke out saying: "All those who said they were friends, they are not, they're afraid. How many musicians, how many artists, how many people did my compa help and look, here we are alone," Ibarra commented. "I send my regards to my friend Panchito, who is the only one who has been here with us and he told me, "Here we are," but where are the others? I don't see any, I don't see anything." (SEE VIDEO HERE).

"Where are the guys?" Panchito Arredondo, who was represented by Jesus Sonqui, who helped to boost his career, put the people who didn't attend the funeral 'in their place'. "He told them how to do things so that they were successful and that's why they made it, where are those guys?" said the young man about the groups that Jesus had led to fame and who didn't issue any statement on his death.

"It's the sad reality" People have been quite emotional on social media, as many remark on the sad reality. "With friends through thick and thin, otherwise don't even come close." "Sad reality, where are those who claim to be friends or relatives?" "The sad reality my bro, that's how it goes, just when it's convenient they are there." "The sad reality of life, and the hypocrisy of thousands of people in this world." "Unfortunately, the world of musicians is like this," expressed some users in the video shared by Changazo Oficial's Instagram.