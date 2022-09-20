The last photo of Queen Elizabeth II before she died
The last photograph of Queen Elizabeth II before she died is released. This is what the great monarch looked like before she passed away.
Without a doubt, the death of Queen Elizabeth II caused great consternation in different parts of the world. King Charles III, as well as the rest of the royal family, said goodbye to Elizabeth Alexandra Mary with a state funeral.
Now the last photograph that was taken of Queen Elizabeth II before her state funeral has been revealed. Information about the photo was widely reported.
10 days of mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II
El País reported that Buckingham Palace published the last photograph of Queen Elizabeth II hours before the funeral. This comes after 10 days of national mourning, which hundreds of thousands of people saw in the crowded streets of London and among millions of people around the world.
Britain and the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday after 10 days of national mourning that brought together presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers, as well as up to a million people on the streets of London, to give a last goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era.
According to El País, the Queen was photographed by Ranald Mackechnie. She is wearing the Boucheron aquamarine brooch that her parents gave her on her 18th birthday. The portrait was taken to celebrate her 70th anniversary on the throne.
The late monarch appears in a pastel blue dress looking happy, with a big smile on her face. Of course her three-row pearl necklace and matching earrings could not be missing, as well as the brooch given to her by her parents.
Queen Elizabeth was photographed on the occasion of her 70 years on the throne
This is the last official portrait that Buckingham Palace has shared of Queen Elizabeth II, just a few hours before the state funeral that took place on Monday, September 19, in Westminster Abbey in London.
The photo comes from the session that Ranald Mackechnie held on May 25 at Windsor Castle, prior to the celebration of Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee for her 70 years on the throne.
The late monarch appears with a big smile
Despierta América shared news about the photo of Queen Elizabeth on Instagram. “Buckingham Palace released a new and definitive photo of Queen Elizabeth II. Photographed by Ranald Mackechnie, it shows the famed monarch in a pale blue suit and a wide grin.”
"She has her signature three-strand pearl necklace and earrings. Pinned to her chest is an aquamarine brooch that was a gift from her father, King George, for her 18th birthday." Internet users were quick to react: "Let the public eye rest." "Rest In Peace." "Let that lady rest." "She looks very happy in that photo." "That lady was beautiful."