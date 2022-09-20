The last photo of Queen Elizabeth II before she died

The last photograph of Queen Elizabeth II before she died is released.

What the great monarch looked like before she passed away.

She was photographed on the occasion of her 70 years on the throne

Without a doubt, the death of Queen Elizabeth II caused great consternation in different parts of the world. King Charles III, as well as the rest of the royal family, said goodbye to Elizabeth Alexandra Mary with a state funeral.

Now the last photograph that was taken of Queen Elizabeth II before her state funeral has been revealed. Information about the photo was widely reported.

10 days of mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain and the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday after 10 days of national mourning that brought together presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers, as well as up to a million people on the streets of London, to give a last goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era.