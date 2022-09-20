Rumors circulate that Eugenio Derbez was involved in a fatal car accident?

Do people not believe the Mexican actor?

Eugenio Derbez received negative criticism after his appearance.

Some say that there is something else behind his accident. After the Mexican actor recently appeared to speak publicly about a mishap he suffered a couple of months ago, social media users don’t believe him and have developed a new theory about Eugenio Derbez’s accident that involves a fatal car accident? Recently, Eugenio Derbez decided to do an Instagram live to speak to his fans after all the speculation involving him that has arisen after to his wife Alessandra Rosaldo informed everyone about the actor’s condition. Eugenio Derbez appears looking healthy From the comfort of his bed and visibly healthy, the comedian provided details about his accident. He explained that it was indeed a bad move in a virtual reality game that caused him to lose control and fall to the ground, fracturing his arm. However, social media users didn’t hesitate to comment on the situation, since it seemed strange to them that there was so much secrecy behind a “simple” accident. They even offered theories that he was in a car accident where someone lost their life. Click here to see Eugenio Derbez revealing details of his condition.

Eugenio Derbez’s injury involves a fatal car accident? This theory was based on comments made by the journalist from Gossip No Like, Javier Ceriani. The host claimed that Eugenio Derbez had been in a car accident, pointing out that some media began to believe this possibility after it was confirmed that the day of the director’s accident, a Tesla had been involved in a fatal accident. “It seems that the day Eugenio gets hurt, a white Tesla had an accident, so it was thought that Eugenio was involved and that they don’t want to say it, because a person was killed…” Ceriani explained. It is known that Derbez has this kind of car.

Javier Ceriani discussed the theory “That was never proven. In Los Angeles we didn’t find anything. The thing is that those who drive a white Tesla, very similar to the one that Eugenio has, don’t appear in that accident. So there was speculation of a somewhat murky accident, but we cannot verify it. We had that line of investigation, but there is nothing concrete and these things happen because Eugenio doesn’t speak,” added the TV presenter before Derbez reappeared yesterday. After learning of this possibility, some social media users adopted the theory and even left their opinion in comments on Eugenio’s broadcast or on videos of the live shared on platforms such as Tiktok. Click here to see Javier Ceriani talking about the subject

Don’t people believe Eugenio Derbez? “It is said that there was a crash and they hide it because someone died.” “And the person who died in the accident where are they?” “Playing VR next to steps? I don’t know, it seems false,” were some of the many negative comments he received. On the other hand, the positive comments were also immediate, where many wished the actor a speedy recovery. Despite being stable, fans of the Mexican actor said that he looked somewhat dull and without his usual joy. Click here to see the comments Eugenio received.