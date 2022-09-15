José Eduardo reveals how Eugenio Derbez’s accident happened (VIDEO)

Eugenio Derbez’s son reveals details about his father’s accident.

He explains how it all happened.

Did they hide the accident from him? “Everyone was silent around me.” Eugenio Derbez’s son broke his silence several weeks after father was incapacitated and he revealed details that many didn’t know regarding the accident, which led him to undergo shoulder surgery. Although it was not a serious injury, it was a situation that left the Derbez family very uneasy. The Mexican actor, director and producer came through his surgery well, and is already recovering, but this is still a hot topic. Yesterday his son José Eduardo spoke to the press and revealed details that many didn’t know about Derbez’s accident. José Eduardo breaks his silence On Despierta América, Mi Tío actor José Eduardo talked about what happened to his father. “Well, look, what I understand, is that he fell and broke his shoulder in several places,” said the actor and son of Eugenio Derbez José told the press that he got hurt playing, “He got hurt playing this VR stuff.” Derbez’s accident caused a lot of controversy and his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, did not explain what had happened. Filed Under: José Eduardo accident Eugenio Derbez

Was anyone at fault? People have wondered if the actor suffered that accident because of someone else and, although some have asked, José Eduardo preferred not to comment on the matter. Although he mentioned that his father was playing with someone, he did not specify who. The actor was also asked about whether he had talked to his father in all this time and he said. “I did speak with him on his birthday by video call.” Vadhir and Aislinn Derbez’s brother said he has no idea how long he will be in recovery. “Right now he can’t move, and right now the therapies are coming, hopefully soon, it depends on each body.” Derbez’s son said. What caught the most attention is that José Eduardo said that his family didn’t say anything to him at first and said that they were “silent” around him. Filed Under: José Eduardo accident Eugenio Derbe

Did his family ‘hide’ things from him? “It’s just that they don’t tell me anything, but that’s how families are sometimes.” All this could be because the actor wanted to find out what had happened, but no-one told him. José also commented on how he had found out that his father had been injured. “They sent me a video of him being checked by the doctor and later Vadhir explained to me that it had been his shoulder and that he was badly injured,” said Eugenio Derbez’s son. José explained that his father has had severe pain and that most of the time he is sedated “It’s a very acute pain that he feels, and that is why they almost always have him sedated,” he explained to the cameras (SEE FULL VIDEO). Filed Under: José Eduardo accident Eugenio Derbe

Despite the circumstances, Derbez congratulated his wife on her birthday Eugenio Derbez left his recovery aside for a few minutes to congratulate his wife Alessandra Rosaldo on her birthday. “I celebrate and appreciate your life @alexrosaldo. Your love, your patience, your loyalty, your dedication and unconditional love. I appreciate your hands that hold mine, especially in difficult times like these.” “Thank you for walking with me, through thick and thin. This year I can’t celebrate your birthday as you deserve, but I celebrate your life more than ever. I love you infinitely! Happy birthday, princess of my story,” Eugenio Derbez shared on Instagram. Filed Under: José Eduardo accident Eugenio Derbez