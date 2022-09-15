Christian Nodal sings about his ex.

Nodal’s friend insults Belinda and criticism rains down on him!

Christian Nodal is reminded of his past with Belinda. Once again, Christian Nodal is trending in Mexico and Latin America after he was caught having a good time and drinking with friends in Guadalajara. The thing is that the singer performed a song by Vicente Fernández, but was he thinking about Belinda? The 23-year-old singer received a lot of criticism, as many say that after six months, the Adiós Amor singer still hasn't gotten over his ex-girlfriend Belinda, who he was engaged to at some point. Christian Nodal and his friend insult Belinda! The video shared by accounts such as El Gordo y La Flaca are on everyone's lips, since the singer appears with close friends singing a song by Vicente Fernández that talks about betrayal. Everything was going well, until the person who was recording the video said something that upset many people. While both passed around the microphone to continue the song and enjoy some drinks. Nodal's friend decided to pass the microphone over to Nodal yelling "That's my friend, Christian!" Then he shouts "Fu#$ you, Belinda!" This sparked a huge controversy because Nodal only laughed and didn't reprimand him.

Nodal has a new relationship with Cazzu Both Nodal and his friend have been harshly criticized, as internet users claim that the singer is still not over his ex. Let us remember that Christian is currently in a relationship with Argentine singer Cazzu, and they've already made it public. However, the relationship he has with the rapper has not stopped people from continuing to remind Nodal of his past with Belinda. Let us remember that both met on La Voz México and, despite the fact that the romance was going very well, problems loomed. Some speculate it was about money.

Christian Nodal receives harsh criticism Nodal has been told that he still hasn't gotten over Belinda: "He's still very hurt." "You can tell he's still not over her." Others criticized the way his friend talked about the 'Princess of Pop'. "You can see that the child is very hurt and he lacks (b*lls) to ask the old man not to insult his ex, but #karma will do its thing!" "How low for the man to insult Belinda like that." "But stop mentioning the girl, maybe he doesn't even remember her," say some of the comments on El Gordo y La Flaca's Instagram.

Cazzu talks about her relationship with Nodal According to El Universal, the celebrities Gardel Awards red carpet together in Argentina. As expected, the rapper and the regional singer became the sensation of the night and the press didn't miss the opportunity to ask a little more about her private life. "Well, happy… the truth is that in love," but she also mentioned the following: "I fell in love with him (everything). He is beautiful wherever you look at him," the Argentine singer said that the Botella tras Botella singer quickly fell for her. However, many Belinda fans say that the singer is still in love with her. So what do you think? Has he already moved on?